Gang violence unfolded across the Merrimack Valley in 2019 with a wave of crimes involving juveniles -- shootings, drug deals, robberies and carjackings.
In Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill, police investigated a spate of shootings involving young men who were shot in the face, as well as carjackings involving pizza delivery drivers.
A group of teens were linked to Nov. 6 crime spree that included carjackings in Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover, as well as an assault on an off-duty police officer in Plaistow.
In November, a major police operation yielded dozens of arrests and took 79 weapons off the streets.
"Operation Emerald Crush," a local, state and federal investigation, resulted in 32 arrests, more than half of them involving Trinitario gang members.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta said at the time that Trinitario members are “hard wired for violence” and have been linked to a variety of crimes throughout the area.
Juveniles associated with the gang, known as “Baby Trinis," were selling firearms and being recruited at Methuen and Lawrence highs schools, he said.
“Some of our young people are being lured in to participate in all aspects of this gang,” Bonavolonta said.
Gangs are targeting teenagers under age 18 in part because they are treated differently in the criminal justice system. The penalties they potentially face for carrying weapons and other crimes are not as severe.
“The police detectives tell me that the older people, the gang members, are putting the guns into the hands of the juveniles, knowing not much happens to the juveniles in juvenile court,” said Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo.
His comments came as police accused Edison Manzueta, 19, of Methuen of seeking to avoid prosecution by using a 16-year-old boy from Haverhill to shoot another man. “It’s a sad state of affairs," DePaulo said.
In the wake of "Operation Emerald Crush," Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera applauded the work of state and federal agencies for “making Lawrence safer.”
“Illegal guns drive violence in all communities in the Merrimack Valley. I hope they can continue their work,” he said.
In Haverhill, Mayor James Fiornetini noted that code enforcement is part of the city's ongoing plan to curb gang violence.
“If a gang member moves to town, we want to be able to let the landlord know that he just rented to the wrong person and also be able to send our inspectioal services people over,” he said.
Fiorentini recently authorized funding for 14 officers to fill some of the vacancies in the Police Department, with plans to hire 10 more in the new year. The mayor hopes to temporarily lift the civil service requirement and get part-time officers on the street to help ease the staffing crunch.
“A great police force, along with access to a good number of security cameras, has allowed us to solve a lot of these gang-related shootings in a short period of time. The gang units are out there talking to people," he said."I'm very impressed with the Haverhill Police Department. They need more people: That's the No. 1 thing and I'll try my best in 2020 to give it to them."