SALEM, N.H. — With the current economic crisis, business revenues down and people out of work, paying a tax bill might be hardship this year.
President of the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Donna Morris asked specifically about businesses paying taxes while navigating reopening during a recent webinar with Salem town officials. Officials also discussed health and safety requirements as everyone navigates reopening.
Shortly after the COVID-19 crisis hit in March, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order allowing towns to waive interest on property taxes. However, Salem choose not to do so, Town Manager Chris Dillon said, because the town saw a 54% increase in delinquent water and sewer bills as Gov. Sununu signed an order against utility companies charging interest and cutting off service during the current state of emergency.
"Ultimately the same if it happened with taxes it would destroy what we do... in our day to day operations," Dillon said, listing some of the town functions still operating. There is still an abatement process for businesses who are facing financial troubles, he said.
The current economic crisis has lead to an expected $1.1 million town shortfall, not including unpaid property taxes, Dillon said. To accommodate for that shortfall, the town has deferred some capital projects set for this year, he said.
The pandemic has caused economic hardship for some while businesses were forced to close, while reopening has also caused some businesses to accrue extra expenses as well.
Currently, Town Hall is closed to the public and navigating it's own reopening set for Monday, Dillon said.
Town Hall will be open a few hours a day from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., he said explaining how the town has installed plexiglass and social distancing reminders. Everyone who wants to go into Town Hall must wear a mask, he said.
As businesses reopen there are some requirements for masks, like at hairdressers, while at other places safety measures are left to the discretion of business owners. Morris asked for clarification out of confusion.
"The feeling is mutual you hear a lot of shoulds, shalls, maybes," Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Emanuelson said. "Shall means you have to do it, should means it's their suggested guidance."
Individual businesses or offices, like Town Hall, can make their own requirements like wearing a mask, he said.
The enforcement of the requirements set by the state falls mostly to the town's Health Officer, he said. Permits for specific modifications, like outdoor seating, fall to inspectional services to enforce.
"The information is dynamic and changing every day... it's hard to keep track of," Fire Chief Larry Best said, encouraging people to check-in on state websites for the most up-to-date information about what's reopen and the impacts of the pandemic.