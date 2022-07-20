LAWRENCE - Cooling centers were open and fire hydrants sprayed cold water in numerous neighborhoods Wednesday to help residents cope with soaring heat.
Cooling centers are located at The Center, 145 Haverhill St., 978-620-3540, and the Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St., 978-620-3600, Mayor Brian DePena announced. Both centers will be open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday city hydrants began spewing cold water at:
- Campagnone Common Park in North Lawrence (Parque Las Ardillas)
- Philip J. O'Connell Park in South Lawrence
- Bourgoin Square Park (West Street)
- Storrow Park (High Street)
- Beacon Projects
- Hancock Projects
The hydrants are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, according to DePena.
Spray parks at 168 Newbury St. and the West Street Park also were open Wednesday and will be Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., DePena said.
DePena on Tuesday night declared a heat emergency through Friday. Temperatures are expected to run into the mid- to high 90s throughout the week.
“We are experiencing extremely hot temperatures. In addition to our two cooling centers, please consider our hydrants, spray parks, and state pools.” DePena said. “But most importantly, stay hydrated.”
