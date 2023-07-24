METHUEN — The Methuen school district has seen a significant increase in English-as-a-second-language learners over the past few years, so the number of qualified teachers has needed to rise to meet the challenge.
“Methuen Public Schools is committed to providing high quality instruction to all of our students through staffing and curriculum materials,” Superintendent Brandi Kwong said in a statement.
During a meeting last November, the school board voted unanimously to post a job opening for an additional English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at the Donald P. Timony Grammar School.
At the time, Kwong said that needs were increasing as more second language learners attended the school. Last fall, Timony’s lower school ESL teacher could have a caseload of up to 49 students. The ratio is meant to be one teacher to at most 25 students.
This specific position was filled in January, according to Lisa Golobski Twomey, the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
Four kindergarten through eighth grade supervisors, one for each building, were also added to the department. Three have been hired and one is in the process, according to Golobski Twomey.
“The impressive growth in the number of ELs we have welcomed into the MPS family catalyzed great discussion among the leadership team to rethink the ways in which we value and nurture our students’ linguistic and cultural assets,” Golobski Twomey said.
A reading specialist was hired at the Comprehensive Grammar School (CGS) for students with limited or interrupted formal schooling. The school also hired two English learning education program assistants.
“Many of these new students have had limited or interrupted formal education significantly impacting literacy skills and development,” Golobski Twomey said. “The impacted students are being assessed to find they have literacy skills years below their chronological age and do not qualify for special education services due to the gaps in schooling.”
Marsh Grammar School, Timony School and Methuen High School each hired an English learning education teacher.
Golobski Twomey noted that due to staff members vacating positions in existence prior to the 2023-24 school year, there are openings for two English learning education teachers at Timony, two EXCEL teachers at CGS and two open English learner education program assistant positions at the high school.
“The English language learner subgroup accounted for 5.7% of the (Methuen High School) population in 2017-18 and accounted for 12.3% of the school population during the 2022-23 school year,” Golobski Twomey wrote. “In just one year, the number of EL students at the high school increased by 52%.”
There were almost 180 English learner students enrolled at Methuen High School in the 2001-02 school year, and that increased to 269 this past school year.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s reported demographics and selected population numbers for the Methuen Public Schools shows a significant shift over the past five years.
In the 2017-18 school year, 26.3% of the selected population of the Methuen Public Schools did not speak English as their first language. That statistic grew to 30.9% during the 2022-23 school year. The state percentages were 20.9% and 25% in those years respectively.
Even more so, the English learner population in Methuen Public Schools has doubled over the past five years, according to Golobski Twomey. She wrote that the English learner enrollment was at 646 students during the 2017-18 school year. During 2022-23, that number stood at 1,230.
The English learner population saw a 36% increase just between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Timony saw a 20% increase in that time period. Marsh’s English learner population increased by 34%. Tenney saw a 12% increase, and CGS a 32% increase.
The English language learners within the selected population made up 8.8% of Methuen Public Schools in the 2017-18 school year, according to the department’s data. That doubled to 16.8% this past school year. The state percentages were 10.2% and 12% in those school years respectively.
“Our ESLs will continue to have the opportunities they need not only to acclimate to their school and community environment but to also thrive academically and enhance their social emotional skills,” Kwong said.
