NORTH ANDOVER —Lawrence General Hospital is getting inundated, but not with coronavirus patients — although that may be coming soon.
Instead, the hospital is taking in hundreds, if not thousands of masks, safety goggles, gloves and sanitary wipes. People are even dropping off Tyvek suits, also known as bunny suits, at the North Andover Fire station on Chickering Road.
From there, volunteers are making two or three runs a day to the hospital.
"We are getting inundated all right," said Kelly Clark, chief development officer at LGH. "But we are getting inundated with the right stuff. It's a real tribute to the community."
Late last week, in a story in The Eagle-Tribune, hospital officials painted a grim picture about the lack of PPE, or personal protective equipment.
They said the hospital was facing a severe shortage of equipment needed to keep nurses, doctors and patients safe from exposure to the highly contagious coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.
As more and more people become infected, it is feared that the hospital could run out of such equipment.
Clark said that for the moment, "we have what we need."
But that doesn't mean people should stop donating.
"We are now looking to the future," she said.
'Incredibly generous'
The donations are coming in from all walks of life, Clark said. Every donation comes with a card that donors fill out at the fire station. Some people are writing notes on the card while also telling stories about their own connections to the hospital.
"People are being incredibly generous and thoughtful," she said, noting that on Wednesday, volunteers made four runs from the station to the hospital, their trunks filled with supplies.
"We're getting boxes and boxes of gloves," she said, adding that the trunk of her car was filled with sanitizing wipes.
Clark noted that the donations are coming from "exactly who we were hoping would donate."
Material is coming from big companies in biotech as well as smaller companies, such as nail salons and beauty salons, construction companies and orthodontists.
Then there are "individuals who bought too many wipes" when the news about the virus first started coming out. Rather than hoarding them, they are donating them.
Schools have also gotten into the act, including Northern Essex Community College, Greater Lawrence Technical and Brooks School, which just sent over 150 pair of safety goggles and 500 latex gloves.
In all, she said, "we have 60-plus individuals and businesses that have made donations."
'Very successful'
North Andover Fire Chief William McCarthy said his department got involved in the donation drive upon getting a phone call from Clark, who said that the station on Chickering Road was centrally located and would make a great location for drop-offs and pick-ups from around the Merrimack Valley.
"We said we'd help with that," McCarthy said, adding that volunteers have already made numerous trips to the hospital. "I believe it's been extremely successful."
It's been good for his department, too, as some people are also dropping items off for firefighters to use in case they have to take care of someone who is exhibiting signs of COVID-19.
"We've received 350 N95 masks that were donated," he said, noting that they have come from dentists, nail salons and even individuals in the community who have masks they don't need.
McCarthy said he's had a problem getting supplies from his regular vendors because they are all running out of supplies.
"It's a worldwide pandemic, and everyone is looking for the same equipment," he said.