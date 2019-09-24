LAWRENCE — Incumbent City Council President Kendrys Vasquez easily won the race for the District C seat, taking 235 voters — or 71 percent — of the total in the only contest during Tuesday’s preliminary city election.
Jorge Gonzalez came in second place with 50 votes, thus making it into the Nov. 5 final. Rounding out the field at third, thus facing elimination, was William Green, with 48 votes.
The voting turnout was 5.5 percent.
Green said he would not be seeking a recount because Vasquez’s vote count was so dominating.
“I don’t think things would change,” he said. “Regardless, Kendrys is a strong opponent so that would be a fight going forward. I’m not going to put the city through that. It would be a nuisance type of thing.”
Vasquez, meanwhile, celebrating with friends, family and supporters, including Mayor Dan Rivera, at his home at 681 Lowell St., said he was honored and humbled by the support he got from voters.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “I feel very grateful for the support I’ve received.”
He said it is the highest percentage he’s ever won by, although he is typically in the 60 to 70 percent range in past elections.
Vasquez, 32, lives with his wife and 16-month-old son. He is running for his fifth, two-year term and has served as City Council president for the last two terms. He works at Mi Casa, an elderly day care center on Broadway, as a program director.
He attributed his win to several elements.
“This was a low turnout race,” he noted. “And there was confusion. A lot of people thought election was canceled for the whole city. We notified the voters that we did have an election.”
Plus, he said, “I’ve been consistent in my record. I attend meetings. I am proactive. I listen to my constituents. They get to see that I am doing this for the right reasons.”
Voters at the polls who supported Vasquez echoed his comments.
“He was walking around Tower Hill and I spoke with him and liked his ideas,” said Charles Chory, 51, of Ames Street. “He wants to make the neighborhood look good and make the city better.”
Jose Silverio of Haverhill Street said Vasquez seemed to have the interests of the city at heart.
“He has the knowledge and good intentions to serve,” Silverio said. “I like the way he conducts himself.”
John and Alice Woidyla, a married couple from Essex Street, said Vasquez “had the decency to come out and talk to us.”
Many of his constituents, Vasquez said, are now asking if he is going to run for mayor in two years, when Rivera’s term expires.
“A lot of voters came up to me and said they expect me to run for mayor next,” Vasquez said. “But I want to be the best city councilor I can be. That will be all my attention. When the time comes, we will have to make a decision.”
He said he gets along well with Gonzalez, his opponent in the final election.
“We are very friendly with one another,” he said. “I respect him and his family. He cares about the city.”
At the same time, Vasquez said, when Gonzalez was on the council from 2004 to 2008, he rarely spoke out on the issues important to the district, something Vasquez said he is not afraid of doing.
Gonzalez, 62, of 31 Chelmsford St., could not be reached for comment Tuesday night. A bus driver in New Hampshire, he was on the School Committee from 2000 to 2004 and the city council from 2004 to 2008.
Green, 44, of 95 Columbus Ave., who drives a van for disabled people, said he was surprised by the low voter turnout as well as the low vote he got.
He said he had “personal contact” with 180 people during the campaign, thinking that if he got just half of them to vote for him, he could win.
“If I could have gotten 90 of them, that would have put me in a much better position in front of Jorge,” Green said. “Jorge hasn’t been relevant in so long. That’s what’s frustrating.”
Green, who has a family, ran for city council in 2015 and for mayor in 2017, losing both times.
“I’ve been here before,” he said. ‘It’s part of the game. There are people who think they can positively impact the community, and I’m one of them. But there’s got to be a winner and a loser.”