METHUEN — Voters eliminated some candidates for City Council at Tuesday’s election.
Incumbents were favored, including James McCarty, who topped the ticket for Central District Councilor with 595 votes.
His name will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot along with Joel Faretra, recipient of 397 votes, Dennis D.J. Deeb, who received 372 votes, and fellow incumbent Joyce Campagnone, who garnered 368 votes.
There are two seats open on the council.
Jordan Normandia came up short with 252 votes, meaning he will not advance to the general election.
In the West District — where there are two seats open on the council — Lawrence police officer Mike Simard won overwhelmingly Tuesday, with 1,199 votes cast in his favor.
The next closest in the race was William Bryant, with 706 votes. Behind him and earning a place on the ballot was Frank Gallo and Allison Mary Saffie. They earned 612 and 540 votes respectively.
Jeri-an Batal received 281 votes, ending her campaign.