ANDOVER — One man was injured and taken to the hospital after the Honda CR-V he was driving slammed into the side of a house at 374 N. Main St. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
According to witnesses at the scene, the man was driving south on Route 28/North Main Street from Interstate 495 when he somehow lost control of his vehicle, veered up onto the lawn, nicked a tree in front of the house, and spun around several times before crashing into the right side of the house.
The driver’s side of the car appeared to have been caved in by the force of the accident. The house was not damaged, police said.
The man was pulled from the vehicle through the passenger side door and taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known. Fire officials could not be reached for comment.
Another person at the scene who was involved was also taken to the hospital. She didn’t have any visible injuries although she was clearly very shaken up. Her car was driven away by a neighbor and did not appear to have any damage.
Another neighbor said she thought the man’s car was somehow clipped in the rear, forcing it to lose control and spin off the road.
Police and fire did not have additional details.
One woman from the neighborhood said it was the second time the house had been hit. The reason, she and others said, is because cars come off the highway, still going 50 or 60 mph, forgetting that they have passed onto a residential street.
“He was coming like a bat out of hell,” said Maryann Marusich, who happened to be looking out her kitchen window at 2 William St. when the accident happened. “I saw him careening off North Main Street, he went through the two trees, and landed on the neighbor’s porch.”
Marusich, who’s lived in the house for 42 years, said the proximity to the highway, along with an increase in traffic, has created a dangerous situation.
“They come off 495 like bats out of hell,” she said. “We need something at this intersection. We have accidents here every couple of months. This is the worst one I’ve ever seen. This was scary.”
She said she had just seen another neighbor out walking her dog in front of her house.
“He just missed her,” she said.
The woman walking the dog, who didn’t want her name used, said the car “flipped or spiraled around several times” before coming to a stop on the side of the house.
Another woman, who’s lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years, said it was the second time the house at 374 N. Main St. had been hit. She said that after the state built the ramp from I-495 onto Route 28 the character of the neighborhood changed.
“It’s unsafe,” she said. “They should close that ramp.”
Another neighbor suggested putting a light near where the ramp hits Route 28.