LAWRENCE — After being seriously injured in the line of duty three weeks ago, Officer Carl Farrington was released from a Boston hospital and escorted home in an ambulance by several police agencies Sunday.
Farrington, 52, was brought to Lawrence Police Department headquarters on Lowell Street before his journey home.
“Today is the day!” his wife, Kellie Farrington, wrote in a Facebook post after Farrington was discharged from Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. She thanked all the nurses, doctors and surgeons who have helped her husband since he was injured on the job Aug. 3.
The veteran officer was struck and pinned by a fleeing car as he responded to a report of a break-in on Springfield Street just before midnight. He was treated at Lawrence General Hospital and flown by medical helicopter to Boston.
He suffered serious leg and ankle injuries, requiring surgery, and a brain bleed.
Farrington needed to pass occupational and physical therapy requirements as well as a clarity exam before his release from Beth Israel, his wife said.
The 20-year Lawrence officer has praised fellow first responders who came to his immediate aid that night. In interviews with The Eagle-Tribune, he has also thanked the community, and even those he arrested previously, for sending him well-wishes.
As Farrington recuperates, the search for a man allegedly involved in the Springfield Street incident continues.
A warrant was issued last week for Luis Morales-Colon, 30, for numerous offenses, including assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.
He is one of three men involved in the Springfield Street incident — including Juan Rivera, 28, who was killed in Pennsylvania just days later, police said.
Rivera’s death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner’s office.
A man was taken into custody by Lawrence police immediately after the Springfield Street incident.
Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of 138 S. Union St. was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
His bail was set at $50,000 following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
