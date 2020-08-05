LAWRENCE — Recuperating in a Boston hospital, Lawrence police officer Carl Farrington wrote, "My body is pained and my heart is full," in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
He thanked the "heroes" who came to his rescue: police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and the "fine staff at Lawrence General Hospital." He also praised the Medflight crew who carried him to Boston by helicopter quickly and members of his family for caring for him.
Farrington, 51, a veteran officer, suffered serious leg and ankle injuries late Monday night when he was struck and pinned by a fleeing car on Springfield Street.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said Farrington's injuries are "very significant" and "extensive."
He visited with Farrington on Wednesday morning and said he's in good spirits but has a lengthy recovery ahead of him.
One man was arrested following the 11:45 p.m. incident on Springfield Street. Farrington was struck as he responded to a report of breaking and entering. A second officer fired his weapon after Farrington was hit.
An investigation into the incident continues and Vasque said more arrests are sought.
"We are hopeful a number of people will be charged," Vasque said.
After rescuing a man from a fire in 2014, Farrington was honored with a public safety award from the Greater Lawrence Exchange Club. Farrington carried the 300-pound man down a flight of stairs at the burning Worswick Terrace home.
Farrington has been a Lawrence officer since December 2000.
His uncle, retired Lawrence police Sgt. Robert Farrington, also started a Go Fund Me account to raise money for Carl and his family.
Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan of 138 South Union St. was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, police confirmed.
He was held on $50,000 bail after his arraignment late Tuesday afternoon in Lawrence District Court. Further charges may be pending against him, police said.
