LAWRENCE — The manicured rows of vegetables and fruits stretch some six acres, easily visible to those traveling north on Interstate 495.
On Tuesday alone, more than 500 pounds of produce was harvested from the massive garden off Marston Street. The size of the garden gives the initial impression it's part of large scale operation.
But just three county inmates are the driving force behind the sprawling crops, which includes more than a dozen fruits and vegetables — potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes, squash, watermelon, pumpkins and more.
Water, patience and pride are their three successful ingredients, the small group of inmates said during a visit to the garden this week.
"It just makes me happy I am helping people, feeding families," said Jorge Mejias, who has nearly completed a domestic violence sentence and will be released this coming week.
"It makes me feel good we are helping society," said Mejias, 40, of Lawrence.
The garden is located at The Correctional Alternative Center, a facility long nicknamed "The Farm." Operated by The Essex County Sheriff's Department, The Farm is often the last stop and a training facility for county inmates, including those who are near the end of their sentences.
The garden is planted in April, with help from Pleasant Valley Gardens in Methuen, and harvests run from May though November.
Everything grown in the garden is prepared and cooked for county inmates and donated to local nonprofits, shelters and food banks. Roughly 40,000 pounds is donated to charity each year, said Kathy Lawrence, a senior correctional officer, who oversees food preparation.
Sgt. Dennis Laubner, a corrections specialist, oversees the garden with the inmates. He noted with COVID-19 coronavirus, and many families facing food insecurity due to the pandemic, "we don't want anything to go to waste."
Mejias said he's enjoyed working in the garden and the training he's received. "It's keeping me out of trouble and I've learned about the plants and the different seeds."
Nathan Forrest, 33, of Salisbury came to The Farm after his fourth conviction for operating under the influence of alcohol. Previously employed as a carpenter, Forrest worked 90 hour work weeks and was used to being busy. His work in the garden has led him to solace.
"It's peaceful out here," said Forrest, noting he, Mejias and a third inmate, who did not want to be identified, do all the weeding and picking in the garden. The trio volunteered to work in the garden at the start of the season.
Yes, they are "locked up," he said.
"But we have the opportunity to do what we can," Forrest said.
Local nonprofits that reap the garden benefits include: Lazarus House, St. Patrick's Church, Bread & Roses, Neighbors In Need and Pegasus House, all of Lawrence; The Joyful Ladle, Sacred Heart Church, Merry Vista and Violence Intervention Program, all of Haverhill; Our Neighbor's Table of Amesbury; Beverly Bootstraps; Haven From Hunger and St. John's Church, both of Peabody; Merrimack Valley Food Bank of Lowell; And My Brother's Table of Lynn.
