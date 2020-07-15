BOSTON — Democratic leaders in the state House of Representatives are seeking email testimony on a police reform bill.
Early Tuesday morning, after 17 hours of debate, the state Senate approved its version of the bill by a 30-7 vote.
Some of the reforms in the bill include a ban on chokeholds, limits on the use of tear gas and requirements that police officers receive training in the history of racism.
The measure also seeks to controversially scale back qualified immunity, a legal protection for police and other public employees that currently shields them from civil lawsuits unless there was a clearly established violation of law.
Largely due to the changes in qualified immunity, police and firefighters both spoke in opposition to the bill after the Senate vote Tuesday.
The bill also seeks to create a new independent commission — the Police Officer Standards and Accreditation Committee — that would certify all law enforcement officers and give the independent agency the power to renew, revoke or otherwise modify their licenses.
“While there are many positive goals in the core principles of the current legislation, the Senate’s attack on qualified immunity is alarming, not only for law enforcement, but for all public employees,” wrote Nancy Sterling, spokesperson for the State Police Association of Massachusetts, union for Massachusetts state troopers, in a statement.
The lack of a public hearing on the Senate bill was also a point of contention for police unions.
Anyone wishing to provide feedback can email Testimony.HVMJudiciary@mahou.gov.
Material from the State House News Service was used this report.
