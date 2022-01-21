ANDOVER — Thursday afternoon Andover educators took to Main Street in protest to remind everyone instructional assistants were on day 500 without a contract.
Since returning to the bargaining table about a year ago, the instructional assistants and school district have been at odds over a contract. They had previously pushed contract negotiations because of the pandemic.
The district utilized a state mediator last summer, but still the district and instructional assistants could not come to an agreement. So, the process proceeded and both sides presented their arguments over the contract to a fact-finder last fall.
The educators have asked the district to come back to the bargaining table despite not having the report back.
The fact-finder is expected to release its findings at the end of January and district officials have set bargaining meetings with the union in February, said School Committee Chair Susan McCready.