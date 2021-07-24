METHUEN — The search for the next police chief is underway in earnest, with Mayor Neil Perry expecting to name the department’s next leader by the end of September.
A panel of nine city officials and residents are currently conducting Zoom interviews of 25 applicants from across the country, the mayor said Thursday. According to Perry, that group will narrow applicants to six before creating a subgroup to interview those applicants in person. Then, Perry and interim police Chief Thomas McEnaney will grill two finalists, who will also meet and be interviewed by the City Council, according to the mayor.
“There shouldn’t be anything hidden in this process,” Perry said of choosing the next top cop.
McEnaney, Westford's former chief of police, was named interim Methuen police chief by consulting firm Municipal Resources Inc. in April and took over for acting Chief Kris McCarthy after McCarthy’s 90-day appointment expired March 31.
Former Chief Joseph Solomon retired in January after being placed on paid administrative leave following an audit of the Methuen Police Department and a scathing report from the state Inspector General's office. Both reports accused Solomon and some of his superior officers, including Capt. Greg Gallant, of wrongdoing. Gallant was also placed on paid administrative leave.
Perry said the field is “wide open” with candidates from across the country. Two officers from Methuen and two officers from Lawrence have applied, he said, along with candidates from Texas, New Hampshire, Connecticut and the Massachusetts State Police.
The interview panel consists of city Human Resources Director Lisa Crowley; Perry’s Chief of Staff Jana DiNatale; city Chief Administrative Financial Officer Maggie Duprey; fire Chief Tim Sheehy; Councilor Mike Simard, who is also a Lawrence police officer; former Lawrence police Chief James Fitzpatrick, Linda Soucy, acting on behalf of the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood group, Methuen Realtor Johan Lopez, and Board of Health Chairman Ray Wrobel.
According to Perry, McEnaney’s contract — approved in April at $108 per hour — is expected to be extended at the August City Council meeting to cover public safety needs as the chief search continues.
“This is too important a hire to rush it,” Perry said. “This person will most likely outlast me.”
The mayor applauds the steps McEnaney has taken during his time in Methuen.
“He has done a very good job and he’s starting to move the department toward accreditation, which is a very good thing,” Perry said of the 35-year police veteran, who served as chief in Westford for 14 years.
McEnaney has been tasked with addressing the 23 findings returned in the January audit of the department conducted by the CNA Center for Justice Research and Innovation, Perry said.
The 70-page report, which cost the city about $80,000, examined the department's organizational structure, budget, operations, culture and professional standards. It was highly critical of Solomon, his management team and practices, and showed an agency wracked with mistrust over promotions, the perception of favoritism and a lack of diversity, among other findings.
“He and his team are looking at those findings and trying to solve them in order for us to address the function of the department,” said Perry of the assessment, which, for example, outlined the fact that the department did not have a policy around promotions or discipline.
“One of the findings from the audit was that the Methuen PD had a group called the ‘Community Service Division’ and what the audit posited was that isn’t every officer a community service officer? That’s not lost on me, because they are,” the mayor explained. “What the audit said was that if you make a separate division and take 12 of our officers, you’re essentially telling the others you’re not ‘community service officers.’ That’s a non-punitive (finding), but it made sense. McEnaney has collapsed that community service division (as a result) and that made sense.”