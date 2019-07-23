LAWRENCE — While Carlos Rivera, charged in the death of a 13-year-old Amesbury girl, remains held without bail, a criminal investigation involving him continues and could reveal more victims and additional charges, according to court papers.
Rivera, 47, of Lawrence, was indicted on seven charges, including aggravated rape, indecent assault and battery and distribution of the deadly, manmade opioid fentanyl, after he allegedly left Chloe Ricard at the Lawrence General Hospital ER on May 20. She died shortly afterwards, authorities said.
He was arraigned on the charges in Salem Superior Court on Friday and held without bail.
A prosecutor asked for discovery, potential evidence in the case, to be kept secret, saying the release of such information "could have a catastrophic effect on the ongoing investigation."
"The discovery materials contain the names of additional victims and information still being presented to the grand jury that the Commonwealth will seek indictments relating to after the investigation is complete," according to the request of a "protective order" requested by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick and endorsed on Friday by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp.
Rivera's defense attorney Jeanne Early did not object to the protective order.
In the order, Strasnick specifically asks for Rivera's attorney to be prevented from "providing anyone, including (Rivera), with copies of the discovery that's been provided" in the case, according to the protective order.
In court Friday, Early said she had recently received a "very significant amount" of potential evidence from Strasnick. That evidence included cellphone records and information extracted by investigators, Strasnick said.
Also, in court Friday, Strasnick asked for "specified portions of the criminal case file" to be impounded — blocked from view by the press and the public — which Karp agreed to until a dangerousness hearing is held Sept. 27.
A dangerousness hearing is scheduled to determine if someone is likely to harm themselves or the community at-large.
Strasnick asked for the documents to be impounded writing their release "would jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing and active investigation" and "contain names of additional victims and information still being presented to the grand jury that the Commonwealth will seek indictments relating to after the investigation is complete."
She continued, "Attempts by the press to interview these witnesses, many of whom are minors, may influence their testimony make them less willing to cooperate with investigators, especially where, as here, the materials contain yet unreleased and unreported details concerning crimes under investigation," according to a copy of the impoundment order.
Allegations of drugs and alcohol at his apartment
Rivera has been held without bail at Middleton Jail since his arraignment in Lawrence District Court after Ricard died on May 20.
He was arraigned Friday in superior court because he was indicted by the grand jury. His case will now be handled on the superior court level and the penalties he faces, if convicted, will be more severe.
According to a Lawrence police report, Rivera was known “to have young girls ranging in ages from 13 to 16 years old at his apartment and would produce drugs and alcohol for them to use/consume.”
Witnesses told police Rivera gave the girls “cocaine and marijuana” and they “would also drink alcohol in his apartment,” according to the report, written by Lawrence Detective Timothy Yerian.
The police investigation revealed Rivera was with two teens May 19. A girl, age 16, said she saw Rivera sexually assault the other girl and that Rivera provided “cocaine on a mirror” that was snorted with a straw.
Another teen told police she’d been at Rivera’s Bellevue Street apartment May 17 or 18 and “during that time Rivera touched her indecently and without her consent,” according to Yerian’s report.
After Rivera left Ricard at Lawrence General, he walked over to a “water drainage sewer,” just feet away from his vehicle and threw something away, according to Yerian’s report.
Rivera “then got down on both of his knees and made certain those items went down the sewer. Investigators recovered two white straws that were cut, an orange cigarette filter, and a plastic twisty with a white powdery substance believed to be illegal narcotics,” wrote Yerian.
The indictments say Rivera unlawfully distributed fentanyl May 20, the same day Ricard died.
Rivera is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 290 pounds, has tattoos all over his body and at the time of his arrest was carrying $528 cash, according to a Lawrence police booking slip.
Results taken during Ricard’s autopsy linked Rivera to her, according to prosecutors.
The cause and manner of Ricard’s death have not been released.
The girl’s death certificate from the medical examiner’s office, filed with the Lawrence city clerk, said Ricard’s manner of death is “pending investigation.”
Blodgett’s office has not formally identified Ricard as the teen who died at the emergency room, however, her family has said Ricard was the victim.
A former Amesbury public school student, Ricard most recently attended Solstice Day School in Rowley.
