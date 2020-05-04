LAWRENCE — The fatal shooting of a man at Newton and Andover streets was the fifth killing in the city this year, police said.
Two other males were also wounded in the 9 p.m. incident but have been treated and released from area hospitals, authorities said.
The identity of the male killed has not yet been released. His next of kin had not yet been notified, said Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics Sunday night, police said.
The motive for the killing is unclear at this time.
The men were gathered in the area Sunday night when the shooting occurred.
Police Chief Roy Vasque on Monday said the investigation was in its infancy and both local and state police detectives were compiling evidence.
"What I do know of the case is that it's definitely not a random act," Vasque said.
Residents in Lawrence have been urged for weeks to stay home and socially distance due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Vasque said crime in the city is down 55 percent for the month of April and 40 percent for the year.
The incident Sunday night is violence "we have from time to time, which is unpredictable," he said.
District E City Councilor David Abdoo, on his Facebook page, said Sunday night's death and injuries are "a jarring reminder that violent crime does not acknowledge a pandemic, and remains the public safety priority in our city."
He said he would be in touch with police "to comprehensively understand the circumstances of this tragic event" and work to make the area safer. Abdoo also offered condolences to the family of the deceased.
Lawrence police detectives and state troopers assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office are investigating.
