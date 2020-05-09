DERRY — Fire and police officials are investigating a Friday evening fire that resulted in extensive damage to the basement, attic and rear of Rig A' Tony’s Italian Take Out in downtown Derry. No injuries were reported.
Following the fire, Rig A' Tony's owner Lisa DeSisto posted on Facebook, "thank you all for your outpouring love and support. We are heartbroken, but we will get thru this and come out stronger than before."
According to a statement by Derry Fire Battalion Chief Jack Webb, at 7:03 p.m., Derry Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting the fire at 38 West Broadway. Derry Engines 2 and 3 along with Londonderry Ladder 1, and Derry Car 1 were dispatched to the scene.
While en route, Webb, in Car 1, saw a column of smoke from a half mile away and called in a working fire.
Derry Engine 1, Medic 1 and Ladder 4 were able to clear prior calls and respond, he said.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke from the rear and basement of the building, heavy smoke from the first floor, and the fire was wrapping around the building, threatening an adjacent large multi-family home. Initial responders also encountered arcing power lines that briefly delayed access to the rear of the building, Webb noted in his report.
Firefighters made a rapid attack on the exterior fire from two sides, knocking that down and preventing the fire from spreading to an adjacent building, then entered both the basement and first floors to extinguish the fire, Webb said.
The fire was declared under control by 8 p.m.
The Derry Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau and the Derry Police Department are investigating the fire, which Webb said caused extensive damage.
Mutual aid was provided by the Londonderry, Windham and Auburn fire departments, he said.
Off-duty personnel were recalled to their stations while Manchester, Chester, Hudson and Salem fire departments provided station coverage.
During the fire, recall personnel and mutual aid companies responded to three different 911 calls, Webb said.