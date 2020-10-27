LAWRENCE — Investigators are asking for the public's help after small fire this weekend on Andover Street that they believe involved arson.
The fire occurred early Saturday morning at 358-360 Andover St.
Two surveillance videos were released by the State Fire Marshal's Office on Tuesday in connection with the fire.
"Investigators ask if you can identify the person in these videos or have other information about this fire, or saw someone or something between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday in this area to call the Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 682-9229."
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said that fortunately the fire was detected early and kept small.
"But it occurred in an occupied apartment building at a time when many people were asleep. This could so easily have been a tragedy," he said.
Lawrence police detectives, Fire Department investigators and state troopers assigned to the Fire Marshal's office are investigating.
The state's Arson Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program which provides awards of up to $5,000 for information solving a case, according to information provided by the fire marshal.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.