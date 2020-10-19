Irish Cottage closes temporarily due to customer with COVID-19

METHUEN — The Irish Cottage, a popular eatery on Branch Street, is closing for a few days after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus.
"We have received information that a customer has tested positive for COVID and out of an abundance of caution we will be closed for a deep cleaning for a couple days," the owners said on Twitter Sunday.
In addition, the statement said, the break will give staff an opportunity to get tested.
It is one of many restaurants across the region affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Neither of the co-owners — Colie Ryan or James Kearney — could be reached for comment.
Health Director Felix Zemel did not return calls for comment.
The Irish Cottage has been in the city since around 2011. The owners built a new restaurant near the site of the original restaurant, opening the new location in 2018.
On the restaurant's Facebook page, the owners posted its COVID-19 safety policy, which includes many of the same measures taken by other restaurants, including wearing of masks for staff and customers, except when they are seated.
The restaurant has installed sanitization stations around the building and conducts daily temperature checks of its staff.