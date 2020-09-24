Irish immigrants topic of presentation

LAWRENCE — In 1845, the Irish were the first of a long line of immigrants to settle in the city of Lawrence. Like many who came after them, they were fleeing strife in their home country — in their case the Irish Potato Famine — and eager to start a new life.
Exploring this topic, the White Fund Lecture Series in partnership with Northern Essex Community College will present a free program, via zoom webinar, titled “Building the City of Lawrence: The 175th Anniversary of the Arrival of the First of the Irish Immigrants.”
The program will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27. It is part of the Essex Heritage Area’s Trails and Sails Series.
Presenter Richard Padova, a professor at Northern Essex, is also a historical tour interpreter at Lawrence Heritage State Park, where he provides museum tours of the visitors’ center, walking tours of the historic mill district, and narrated boat tours of the Merrimack River.
When they arrived, the Irish found employment in construction and built much of the infrastructure of Lawrence, including the Great Stone Dam and the mills. They also hand-dug the canals that were vital to developing the city into a great textile manufacturing center, according to Padova.
In his presentation, he will examine the role of the Irish in the early development of Lawrence and their progression from there.
To register for the presentation, visit the trails and sails website — https://trailsandsails.org/.