ANDOVER — Though people can't gather in-person to celebrate Ironstone Farm, its annual gala is still happening — just virtually.
The nonprofit is fundraising through an online silent auction, currently underway, and the party will go on with a virtual cocktail hour and gala Saturday night.
"The gala will help us get through this winter, which will be hard for everybody," said Neil Fater, acting executive director.
The gala will be live-streamed for free via Youtube and can be found at bit.ly/ironstone2020. For the silent auction and more information visit ironstonefarm.org/gala.
The farm recently received a 10-year grant from the Cummings Foundation for its "Challenge Unlimited" preschool program, which is going to help the farm stay stable in the years to come, Fater said.
This year's gala is called "Deedee’s Dude Ranch" in honor of former Executive Director Deedee O'Brien, who stepped down from the organization this year.
O’Brien oversaw the organization’s growth from a small nonprofit to one of the largest therapeutic riding programs in the nation.
During a typical year, Ironstone Farm sees more than 450 clients a week — from children as young as 18 months to 100-year-olds — for its therapy programs.
During the pandemic, the program is still seeing about 150 people a week and has recently relaunched its children's therapy programs with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Fater said.
The organization is currently renovating and expanding its original three-bedroom farmhouse into a 13-bedroom retreat center for its veterans programs, Fater said.