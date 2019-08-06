METHUEN —The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public auction of more than 35 pieces of construction equipment and vehicles seized for nonpayment of internal revenue taxes.
The IRS auction will include dump trucks, an excavator, backhoes, trailers, plows, an asphalt roller and cement mixer at 2 Old Ferry Road on Aug. 7. The sale will begin at 10 a.m.
Items for sale can be seen at the auction site Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The property will be sold as provided by Internal Revenue Code section 6335 and related regulations. Full payment will be required on acceptance of the highest bid. Payments must be by cash, a certified cashier’s or treasurer’s check, or by a United States postal, bank, or express money order. Make check or money order payable to the United States Treasury.
Terms and conditions of sale and more information, including photos, are available on the IRS Auction web page.
For information about this sale, contact Tim Smith, IRS property appraisal and liquidation specialist, at timothy.p.smith@irs.gov;
To view all IRS auctions, visit the IRS website.
Kids eat free Tuesdays at 110 Grill
Massachusetts and New Hampshire 110 Grill locations are offering free lunch or dinner for kids under 12 every Tuesday during August starting next week.
Guests who mention the promotion will get a free kid's meal with the purchase of an adult entree for lunch or dinner.
For more information or to make a reservation at a specific location visit 110grill.com.
L’Arche to kick off restaurant week with longest-table event
HAVERHILL — L'Arche Boston North will host the city's first longest table event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Wingate Street Arts District.
For one night only, L’Arche, a Haverhill-based nonprofit, in partnership with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, will transform Wingate Street into a table that seats 250 people — empowering the greater community to come together for a meal.
More than a dozen local restaurants will be serving food. Guests can choose which restaurant table they wish to dine at.
There will also be live music by local artists and a silent auction.
This event will serve as the kickoff to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week, which will run from Aug. 23 to 29. Details to be announced.
For more information or to purchase tickets to this space-limited event, visit www.haverhilleats.com/longesttable.
Talk on 'We Band of Angels'
HAVERHILL — Pat Vaillencourt will discuss the book, "We Band of Angelsm," by Elizabeth Norman at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St.
Her talk will focus on the 77 nurses who were trapped in the Philippines after the Japanese invaded the islands in World War II and will include commentary by veterans who served in the war.
The 77 nurses provided care to more than 3,000 civilian patients in the large prison camp of San Tomas University of Manila. They survived starvation, disease and savagery to do their duty on a daily basis. All 77 survived and returned to the U.S. as heroes.
For more information, contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390
Music art and drama lessons offered
HAVERHILL — The Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Episcopal Church, 26 White St., is registering students in grades 1 through 7 for the upcoming fall session that begins Sept. 19.
The weekly creative arts program runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Students get to choose between music instruction, art lessons and drama classes. Students of all backgrounds are welcome. There is a registration fee of $10 per child with a sibling discount and scholarships are available.
For registration information and details, contact Dr. Janet King at musicdirector@trinityhaverhill.org or call 978-372-4244, Mailbox 4.