ANDOVER — The home of the Olson family is about a 3-minute walk from Elm Square. They, like many in a neighborhood crowded with families, take frequent walks downtown, whether it be for ice cream or a visit to the park.
Sidney Olson, 5, was struck and killed in Elm Square last month during just such a walk on the route they have taken hundreds of times. Since losing their little girl, the family quickly became advocates for road safety in town and for changes to an intersection many people consider to be dangerous and overcrowded.
Eric Olson, Sidney’s father, said it is important to share their story.
“There are so many other people that have tragedies like this, that don’t have a voice,” he said.
Police have yet to give a full report on what caused the accident and the investigation is ongoing. But Olson has said his wife, niece, daughter and son were walking through town when it happened.
“They were going through the intersection. She was a little bit ahead of my wife and the rest is a bit of a blur,” Olson said. “There was a walk sign and they started going through the crosswalk.”
Police have said that charges against the driver, if any, won’t be filed until the investigation is complete.
Sidney was known as a “uniter” who would deescalate conflicts in her class, Olson said.
“She was this default leader of this quieter group,” he said. “But she sort of built bridges to the louder girls.”
When Sidney was at an early learning program she befriended a quieter girl the teacher was worried about.
“Sid kinda brought her in,” he said. “She brought the best out in people.”
Olson described his daughter as “massively creative” making abstractly drawn “bubble stick kind of creatures.”
“The teacher would say this is what a human looks like, but to her she saw it in this abstract way,” Olson said. “What makes an artist is you look at the world and you don’t just see what is there and practical, you see something different.”
Olson, who works at a software company, added that he has more of a nonfiction brain.
Sidney attended the SHED school, which is located on the Phillips Academy campus. The school provides a “curiosity based” education, according to its website.
“It focuses on building good humans,” Olson said.
The family has set up a scholarship fund — the Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Scholarship Fund — to pay for children to attend the program.
Carrying a similar name is a community advocacy group called Sidney’s Rainbows.
“It’s a group of really mainly moms that started with Sid’s classmates and is growing from there, who are really committed to creating first and foremost safer streets in Andover,” he said.
Rainbows have a significance for the family.
“For a year she planned a purple birthday party and then a couple weeks before she said, ‘I want it to be rainbow because it includes all the colors of my friends,’” Olson said.
The family used to live in Boulder, Colorado and moved to Andover around seven years ago.
Ellis Olson, 3, was walking with the family when Sidney was killed.
“Luckily he is young enough to not totally understand what happened. He says he misses her a lot, talks about her everyday,” Olson said.
“The one thing he keeps telling us is that Sidney’s happy, sissies happy he would say. and I don’t know what that means, but I think he is processing in a way that 3-year-olds process,” He added.
On a rainy day Ellis plays in a sandbox in the family’s backyard, strewn with construction vehicles. Olson describes his son as “a bit of a happy, smiley guy.”
“He lifts us up,” he said.
Another member of the family is a dog named Keiki.
“We are taking it moment by moment,” Olson said. “We have incredibly hard times and it feels very empty but we are trying to channel our energy into keeping her spirit alive.”
To learn more about the scholarship fund visit shedchildrenscampus.org/give/.
