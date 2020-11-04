If Joe Biden wins, he will be 78 years old when he becomes president of the United States in January.
Willy Page of Methuen, pointing to Biden's age, believes there's a strong likelihood that Kamala Harris, Biden's vice presidential pick, could take the top U.S. office at some point during his four-year term.
"It will be a disaster if they win," said Page, a heavy equipment operator and manager who supports President Donald Trump.
Page said he was up until midnight Tuesday with his 14-year-old son watching election coverage, hoping Trump would dominate and gain a second term.
"He has done a lot of good for the country," Page said of the president Wednesday, adding that he wishes Trump would "speak better" and "Tweet less."
If Biden and Harris win, Page predicts another four years of "infighting in government," particularly if Republicans retain control of the U.S. Senate.
Feelings of unease and tension were prominent across the region Wednesday as the final results of the presidential election were tallied across the country.
While anxious, many said they were impressed to see the throngs of voters submitting their ballots by mail early, taking advantage of early voting and heading to the polls Tuesday.
"I was surprised to see how many people opted to vote physically. It was pretty packed," said Vilma Martinez-Dominguez of Lawrence, who observed long lines and voters waiting patiently at city polls.
Also impressed with the turnout, Martinez-Dominguez, a Democrat who supports Biden, was feeling impatient Wednesday afternoon when a winner had yet to be announced.
"I am waiting and I am a little nervous," said Martinez-Dominguez, who plans to run for Lawrence mayor in 2021.
Lawrence firefighter Alex Vargas, also a 2021 candidate for Lawrence mayor, said the election turnout made him proud and hopeful.
"No matter which candidate wins the presidential elections, our country has broken a record on how many citizens have voted. I'm happy to see young voters and citizens that have never voted before are taking the time to not only vote but to know the candidates and what they stand for," he said.
Vargas, a local wrestling coach and manager at Holy Family Hospital, said he feels it's important everyone knows "their vote is extremely important and one vote can change so much."
In Haverhill, Rick Bevilacqua, a semi-retired state worker who supports Trump, said he hopes "the electoral system works as it always has."
"And I will live with whatever the outcome," he said.
On Tuesday night, he chose not to stay up late and monitor results "as I knew it would not be settled for a long while."
Christine Sierra, a married mother of two, was up until the early morning Wednesday watching the results come in, she said.
A Biden supporter, Sierra said "it was clear that as a nation, we are witnessing extremes in our thinking, policies and priorities."
"This should be top of mind for every citizen if we have any chance of bipartisanship or progress, no matter who you voted for," said Sierra, who lives in Methuen.
"It goes beyond beyond winner or loser," she said. "It's much much deeper."
