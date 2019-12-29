It's not too cold for crafters  

ANDOVER — It’s cold outside and there’s snow on the ground, but local crafters have spring on their minds.
Crafts in the Park is coming in May — and organizers are already looking for crafters to sign up.
Event organizer Karen Van Welden Herman of Andover said craft submissions must be submitted by Jan. 31.
Amateur and professional crafts people are invited apply to display and sell their original craft work at the popular event being held, as always, on the day before Mother’s Day in May.
The event’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Park, corner of Chestnut and Bartlet streets in downtown Andover. There is no admission fee.
“It’s our 45th event and always popular, especially if the weather is good,” Herman said. “People look forward to it.”
The online application must be filed immediately for crafts to be included in the initial jury process. All application submissions, due Jan. 31, require digital photos of the craft, a website address, if available, and photos of the crafts’ display. Notification of participation will be confirmed by mid-March.
Also, participants must send a $100 booth fee (which includes a $25 non-refundable jury fee) and a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Andover Crafts in The Park, P.O. Box 685, Andover, MA 01810.
A refund, less the $25 jury fee, will be sent to crafters not accepted into the show. No additional sales commissions are charged beyond the booth fee. Food vendors require additional permits from the Town of Andover.
For more information, email jury@craftsinthepark.com or visit craftsinthepark.com.
Crafts in the Park is a fundraiser sponsored by Christ Church Andover. Proceeds from the fair are used to support the church’s mission and outreach to the local community, including Habitat for Humanity, Esperanza Academy, Bread and Roses, Neighbors in Need, Lazarus House, and the Merrimack Valley Project.
The church also sponsors The Christ Church Children’s Center preschool program and the Andover Thrift Shop, and provides a diverse music program with scheduled events open to the public.