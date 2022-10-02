With flashlights, battery-operated radios and enough food and water for three days, Charlie Cooper and his wife, Diane, hunkered down and waited for Hurricane Ian to hit Florida.
When it did, the hurricane’s 90 to 100 mile per hour winds were so intense and powerful that Charlie couldn’t shake the sounds several days later.
“It was just howling. I’ve never heard anything like it,” said Cooper, a retired North of Boston police detective and emergency management director.
“We made out just fine. But it’s not something I would want to do again for a long time. You have no idea what that wind sounds like when it’s coming through,” said Cooper, who lives near Sarasota, Florida.
In Fort Myers, realtor Craig Dufton lost power at his home at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Friday morning, he was relishing a cup of hot coffee — the first he’d had in several days.
“It is a treat,” said Dufton, as two Army helicopters roared overhead, roads and bridges in his area remained closed and large boats that had been tossed out of the water blocked area streets.
Dufton, who moved from Salem, N.H., to Southwest Florida a year ago, described Hurricane Ian’s damage to the Ft. Myers area as “catastrophic and decimated.”
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed the state, went into the Atlantic Ocean and churned north into South Carolina.
The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus late this week after Ian struck as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S.
Ian flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only road access to a Sanibel Island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers.
In the Fort Myers beach area, homes had been ripped from their slabs and deposited among shredded wreckage. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats and fires smoldered on lots where houses once stood.
Dufton said he had offers to evacuate as the hurricane approached, but he decided to stay because he has two pet cats. The images of homes and buildings ripped and shredded on television “are even worse when you see it in 4D,” he said.
“It breaks your heart,” he said, when reached Friday.
Billy and Karen Silvestri, former longtime residents of Salem, N.H., now live in Naples, where Hurricane Ian left another trail of destruction.
“There is no downtown,” Karen said.
When Ian hit, the Silvestris were at home. Their aluminum hurricane shutters were up and Karen said they were left in the dark, not able to see much of what was going on outside, because no light filtered through.
But when they saw the aftermath, they knew they were lucky. Billy and Karen had minimal damage to their property, unlike their neighbors and the rest of Naples. A neighbor’s trees fell and Karen said several smaller tornadoes hit around them.
During past hurricanes, their home was flooded by the storm surge. This time, they were spared.
“We didn’t get much of a storm surge, but they got it downtown because we know some owners and their stores are gone. and most of the pier is gone,” Billy said.
“They also said on the radio yesterday that bodies were floating everywhere and there were sharks in the water with the surge because they had no other place to go,” Karen added.
Cell phone connection broke up as Karen described the aftermath of the hurricane. Text messages are having a hard time reaching loved ones due to interrupted service.
The Silvestris and their neighbors have been without power since Ian hit. They were told full power restoration may take three weeks as power lines need to either be repaired or replaced — the latter taking longer.
Karen said she stocked up on food and supplies before the storm hit. However, with no power, it really didn’t help.
They are able to travel a few miles, but authorities have discouraged residents from leaving their homes if not necessary because traffic lights aren’t working at intersections and trees and power lines are still down, Billy said.
“You have to wait in line at the gas stations for about 45 minutes,” Billy said. “Most places are not open. Some have generators, but are only partially open. We’re lucky in ways, but others are not so lucky.”
Mimi Wardwell of Methuen, a retired elementary school teacher, was visiting New Hampshire as Hurricane Ian blasted through Fort Myers, where she and her husband, Roland Glaude, have lived for more than two decades.
The reports from their friends and neighbors in Florida have been harrowing. While their property was spared, others in their development had roofs blown off.
Fourth floor units in their development, Seven Lakes Golf and Tennis, have been deemed uninhabitable by the fire department, Wardwell said.
“This was the very worst hurricane they have ever seen. The storm surge was unbelievable,” she said, referring to her friends’ accounts of the storm.
The couple was supposed to return to Florida in mid-October, but, she said, depending on the damage, they may need to stay in New Hampshire longer.
“If there is no water, sewerage or electricity it’s senseless to go back ... It’s a terrible situation,” Wardwell said.
Dufton, on Friday, passed some electrical linemen from Indiana who came to Florida to help with repairs. The sight made him grateful and blessed to have come out safe on the other side of Mother Nature’s wrath.
When it comes to hurricanes, Dufton said, “If you can print anything, it’s to take it seriously.”
