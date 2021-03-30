NORTH ANDOVER — More than 15% of North Andover voters turned out Tuesday for town elections.
There were two contested races — three people running for two Select Board seats and five vying for two seats on the School Committee.
Incumbent Richard Vaillancourt and Janice Phillips won Select Board seats with 2,440 and 2,364 votes respectively, according to unofficial town election results released Tuesday night. Joseph Finn came up short, acquiring 1,841 votes.
Pamela Wall-Pietrowski and incumbent Andrew McDevitt were elected to the School Committee with 1,746 and 1,499 votes. McDevitt edged out Joe Hicks, who came in third, by 71 votes, according to the results. David Brown and Rebecca Stronck came in last with 1,206 and 1,125 votes respectively.
Current Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo won reelection, and newcomer Max Butterbrodt won an uncontested seat on the Housing Authority.
By 5 p.m. 3,333 voters had cast ballots, including the absentee and mail-in ballots processed throughout the day, Town Clerk Trudy Reid said. Nearly 4,000 people cast ballots in total, according to the results.
“It was a little slow at the beginning today, but picked up to a steady stream,” Reid said. “It obviously isn’t a presidential election, but it’s been a steady stream all day long.”
Voters like John McElroy came to the high school to cast his ballot because “it’s the right thing to do. It’s my civic duty,” he said.
“It’s a great town, and these are important roles in the community — the Select Board and School Committee,” he said.
There were more than 1,500 absentee and mail-in ballots cast before Tuesday, Reid said. Those ballots were processed throughout the day, and voters had until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to turn in their ballots to Town Hall in order to be counted, she said.
Reid thanked the Youth Center for helping recruit high schoolers to help with the election along with everyone who stepped up to help.
“It’s my last election in North Andover, and I had a really great election team,” Reid said. “It’s been great to serve here.”
Reid joined North Andover in December 2019 after working in Lynnfield and Wenham as Town Clerk for both communities. She is running for town clerk in Wenham where she has lived for years.
Reid is an appointed official, which is why she was hired while living outside of the town. The job posting for the clerk position is online, and town officials will be moving to fill her position soon, she said.