MIDDLETON — A 41-year-old inmate at the Middleton Jail has died from complications of COVID-19, the jail announced on Thursday.
The man died Wednesday evening at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. He was suffering from other underlying health issues, the jail said in an announcement.
The inmate, who has not been identified, is believed to be the first inmate in a county jail in Massachusetts to die from complications of the virus, which has also contributed to the deaths of seven others in state prisons.
As of Wednesday, 60 inmates at the jail have tested positive for the virus. Of that number, 45 have been deemed to be recovered.
The man who died had been in custody since Feb. 18. The jail did not release any additional details about the individual.
A spokeswoman for the facility said they would not be immediately releasing further information.
“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family,” Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said in a statement.
Anthony Benedetti, chief legal counsel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services, said the death highlights the dangers faced by inmates. He urged Gov. Charlie Baker to use his authority to release more people from custody.
The public defender agency went to court last month in an attempt to convince the Supreme Judicial Court to release significant numbers of inmates in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus in jails and prisons.
The SJC ruled that some inmates still awaiting trial in low-level drug offenses and other non-violent crimes were presumed to be entitled to release on personal recognizance as a result of the pandemic. But it also ruled that they had only limited authority to alter sentences or grant stays to those already serving sentences, something it concluded was the purview of the executive branch.
It could not be immediately determined whether the man who died was being held on bail or detention prior to trial, or was serving a sentence.
“Our thoughts are with this man and his family,” said Benedetti, whose agency oversees the state’s public defenders and bar advocates. “This continues to be a life-or-death situation for prisoners and we continue to fight for the many who remain behind the wall, unable to protect themselves from this deadly virus. But we need help, and we implore the governor to use his authority to act now.”
The SJC ruling also created a special master to monitor the situation and issue weekly reports. The most recent report, issued on Monday, indicated that among jails and houses of correction in the state, Essex County had tested the largest number of inmates (131).
By comparison, Middlesex County reported testing 43 inmates, with 30 testing positive; Suffolk has tested 45 and found 11 cases; and south and west of Boston, six inmates were tested at the Norfolk County facility, and just one was found to be positive.
Sheriffs and some district attorneys have pushed back against prior proposals to release inmates by categories such as age, the amount of bail they are held on, or the remaining time left on their sentences, citing concerns about public safety. They have sought to use other methods.
At Middleton, visits and most programs provided by outside vendors have been suspended, newly-arriving inmates are segregated and inmates who test positive are moved to a separate housing unit.
“This pandemic continues to wreak havoc, bringing tremendous heartache to so many families in all walks of life,” said Coppinger. “These are unprecedented times and we all must continue to work together to find a cure for this horrible illness.”
