Jajuga says he was led astray on police contract vote

METHUEN — Former City Councilor and ex-Mayor James Jajuga admitted to making a mistake when, as a city councilor in 2017, he voted in favor of the Police Superior Officers' union contract, something the state Ethics Commission said Thursday he should not have done because his son was a police captain.
However, Jajuga blamed City Solicitor James D'Agostino for the indiscretion, saying that as attorney for the City Council, he gave all councilors the green light to vote on the contract whether they had conflicts of interest or not.
"As cited by the Ethics Commission, I got erroneous advice from the attorney who represented us as councilors," Jajuga said Saturday in reaction to the so-called "Public Education Letter" he received from the commission on April 30.
Jajuga, along with former city councilors James Atkinson and Lynn Vidler, got the letters as a result of an ethics complaint filed by the City Council last September.
Two of the councilors who sought the ethics probe -- Steve Saba and Chairman James McCarty -- said this week that the Ethics Commission's letter lacked any enforcement powers and changed nothing.
"I read the letter and it sounded like, as long as you break the law in good faith, there's nothing anyone can do about it," McCarty said. "It's just another unlawful thing that has resulted with this contract."
Saba called the ruling a "non-event," adding, "I'm surprised and disappointed after a three-year investigation this is the type of report they come up with. We're exactly where we were when we started this whole thing.
"It really is meaningless. It doesn't affect anything we're doing and it doesn't affect the contract or anything else."
The contract — the Police Superior Officers' union collective bargaining agreement — gave a half-dozen superior officers enormous salary increases that threatened to bankrupt the city. It was Jajuga, elected mayor in 2018, who discovered the bloated contract provisions and it was Jajuga who brought it to the attention of the council and taxpayers.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon also got a big raise as part of the deal.
In the ethics complaint filed last September, councilors requested an investigation into how the Rule of Necessity was used as justification for a Methuen City Council vote Sept. 18, 2017.
According to this week's ruling by the Ethics Commission, "in rare circumstances ... when it is not possible to reach a quorum of board members without conflicts of interest ... the board may invoke the judicially created 'Rule of Necessity' to allow the conflicted members to participate."
However, the commission said, the rule was not needed because a quorum could have been attained at that Sept. 18 meeting even with Jajuga and the two other councilors recusing themselves
"Thus, the Commission found that there was reasonable cause to believe that Atkinson, Jajuga and Vidler’s participation in the votes violated the conflict of interest law," the commission said.
Jajuiga said Saturday: "I had never even heard of the rule of necessity."
He said when he walked into that meeting in 2017, he was prepared to abstain from voting on the contract, as he had done many times in the past when police matters came before the council.
"When he (D'Agostino) invoked the rule of necessity, I thought, well, he's an attorney, he's done the research, that this wouldn't be a conflict in this particular set of circumstances," Jajuga said.
At the time, he said, it looked like five of the city councilors would be in some kind of conflict of interest, meaning there wouldn't have been a quorum of the nine-member board to vote on the contract. That turned out not to be true, Jajuga said, but nonetheless the ruling from D'Agostino seemed to offer all of the councilors the OK to vote on the contract.
"It was never my intent to provide a contract as generous as was provided," Jajuga said. "I'll own up to what I did. I took a vote based on a mistake -- a mistake that was told to us."
D'Agostino agreed with Jajuga that at the time of the vote, it appeared that two other councilors -- Sean Fountain and Jennifer Kannan -- were also in conflict of interest because they had ties to the police department as well.
Neither Fountain nor Kannan were mentioned in the Commission's ruling nor does it appear that they received the so-called "Letters of Education."
D'Agostino said he would have to read the letters and the Commission's decision.
"It is confusing," he said. "If there were an unconflicted quorum, there would have been no ethics issue for which to pursue a remedy or render any opinion."
Neither Vidler nor Atkinson could be reached for comment Saturday.