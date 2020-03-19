Janice Phillips named North Andover Democrat of the Year

NORTH ANDOVER — Before 2018, Janice Phillips' political campaign experience was limited to holding signs for a couple of local candidates, Selectman Phil DeCologero and School Committee member Holly Vietzke-Lynch.
When her friend Christina Minicucci announced her candidacy for state representative from the 14th Essex District in 2018, however, she decided she had to get involved. The district includes five of the eight precincts in North Andover, where both she and Minicucci reside, three Methuen precincts and smaller portions of Lawrence and Haverhill.
She got involved in a big way – and Minicucci asked her to manage her campaign.
"She felt as though I had the skills and the determination and the drive (to succeed)," Phillips said.
"We were two political 'newbies,'" she added, noting this was the first time Minicucci ran for an office.
The two rookies did many things right. Minicucci won the primary against a strong opponent, former Methuen City Councilor Lisa Yarid Ferry; then she prevailed in the November election against Ryan Losco, a North Andover Republican.
"She truly excelled," longtime Democratic Party activist Mark DiSalvo said of Phillips' performance.
Phillips is this year's North Andover Democrat of the Year. She was chosen for this honor by the Democratic Town Committee.
She was honored at the North Andover Democratic Town Committee Scholarship Breakfast on Sunday. This year's event was held at Salvatore's Restaurant in Lawrence.
The usual venue, the North Andover Country Club, is being renovated.
"We recruited an army of volunteers," she said when asked to explain why the campaign succeeded. "We worked really hard."
Another successful campaign soon followed. Phillips managed Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini's re-election effort last year.
For the past eight years, Phillips has worked as a doula, providing support and guidance to pregnant women and their families. This experience, she said, prepared her for the challenge of running a political campaign.
In both endeavors, she said, one must be ready to deal with the unexpected and unpredictable.
Phillips has lived in North Andover for 15 years. She and her husband Chris Phillips have two children, Abigail, 16, and Alex 12.
She is now employed as the director of community engagement for the Northern Essex Registry of Deeds.
Past North Andover Democrats of the Year include Christine Allen, a former School Committee member and current Finance Committee member; former Selectman Thomas Licciardello and his wife Lyn, John Fouhy, Walter Kirby, Hillary Stasonis and Phil DeCologero.