METHUEN — A popular sandwich chain is set to take a bite out of The Loop starting this week now that Jersey Mike’s, the New Jersey-based shop opened Wednesday.
Owner Matt Goyette explains the shop with the motto “a sub above” looks forward to being a good neighbor and community partner as it moves into the space formerly occupied by AT&T. Goyette said all 30 of the store’s part- and full-time positions have been filled — half by Methuen High School students — and residents can count on Goyette and his staff to be community mainstays.
“At Jersey Mike’s the motto is to be ‘a sub above.’ Being a sub above is about being the best versions of ourselves by delivering a superior customer experience along with a great sub sandwich,” said Goyette. “We want a fun environment with a great product, but it means as much to me to have someone come in and say ‘You’ve got a great team,’ as ‘We had a great sub.’”
To that end, Goyette has already teamed up with Methuen High School for the store's first fundraising opportunity. During its grand opening, the store is running a fundraiser for the high school’s Unified Sports program through Sunday. When customers present a special coupon — 5,000 have been handed out, Goyette said — and donate $3 to the Unified Sports program, they will receive a free regular sub.
Goyette said The Loop location, managed by Roger Clark, took approximately 10 weeks to prep, with hardly any City Hall red tape. “Methuen has been so generous in welcoming us,” Goyette said.
Economic and Community Development Director Jack Wilson stopped by the shop earlier this week and couldn’t be happier to welcome a new business to The Loop.
“The addition of Jersey Mike’s to the community of family-friendly businesses at The Loop is excellent proof that the economic challenges of the pandemic and of being on the New Hampshire border can indeed be overcome with the right corporate partners,” Wilson said. “For the city’s part, we will remain laser-focused on partnering with the business community to not only encourage new investment in the city but also to support the many businesses that already call Methuen home.”
Mayor Neil Perry echoed Wilson’s welcome and said he looks forward to the shop bringing extra foot traffic to The Loop amid the pandemic.
“Through the continued ups and downs of the economy due to the pandemic, it is very encouraging that the City of Methuen, and in particular The Loop, continues to be a destination where businesses want to invest and where people from around the region want to shop and dine.”