North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.