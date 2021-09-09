Job fair planned

Courtesy photoCelebrating the opening of a new Enterprise Bank branch in North Andover, are, front, from left, Joseph Bevilacqua, president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce; State Rep. Christina Minicucci; bank employees Eileen Regan, Therese Leone, Lorraine Enos, Chris Sarantos and Benjamin Clark, and State Senators Bruce Tarr and Diana Dizoglio. Rear, from left, bank employees Christopher Dias, Andrew Santos, Chester Szablak and Jack Clancy, and Michael Bevilacqua, events coordinator for the MV Chamber. 8/27/21