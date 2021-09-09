Job fair planned

HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will host an in-person job fair Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment. Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Representatives from Amazon Workforce Staffing, Colis Express, Main Street Transport, Walmart and Atria Senior Living will be on site to discuss warehouse, delivery driver, cashier, stockers and healthcare positions. Jobs are in Haverhill, including the Amazon facility at 25 Computer Drive. MassHire will be on site to discuss services they offer and to help participants sign up for a MassHire ID Number.
MakeIT Haverhill is a completely volunteer led nonprofit.
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available at the MVPC website, www.mvpc.org. For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Methuen Sons of Italy host Italian/American Heritage Breakfast
METHUEN — The community is welcome to attend the Methuen Sons of Italy's first annual Italian/American Heritage Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sons of Italy Lodge, 459 Merrimack St.
Proceeds benefit the Community Center Trust, which oversees upkeep of the lodge. A flag raising ceremony precedes the breakfast. Guest speaker is Dr. Stephen Zappala. Includes a presentation of the Discovery Award to Past Sons of Italy President Ralph Bagarella for his service to the community.
For tickets, call Larry Giordano at 978-360-9256 or stop by the lodge on Thursday nights.