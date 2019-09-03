NORTH ANDOVER — A networking group that addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection for job seekers over age 50 is being formed under the direction of the North Andover Senior Center.
The program is for residents of Greater Essex County and will meet at the senior center on a biweekly basis beginning Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
The topic for the first meeting is self-assessment and transferable skills.
Subsequent meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m. to allow for informal networking.
The program is free but preregistration is required and can be done at www.mcoaonline.com/50plusregistration. Additional information is available by calling Cahla Ahlstrom, outreach manager and assistant director of the senior center, at 978-688-9560. She is available during regular senior center hours.
“This is a perfect opportunity for anyone who has lost a job or is re-entering the workforce or — for that matter – anyone looking for new career experience,” Ahlstrom said in a press release. “Because 85% of all new jobs are found through networking, we believe this will be a golden opportunity for seniors.” added.
While the program is being presented in North Andover, seniors from all over Essex County and the Merrimack Valley, including Greater Haverhill and Greater Lowell, are invited to attend.
“Our mission is to focus on the health and well-being of resident seniors, and we are always delighted to be able to reach seniors beyond our town borders,” said Irene O’Brien, director of the senior center.
The Seniors Networking Group will be led by career coach Deborah Hope of Hope Associates. Hope is a a graduate of Boston College’s Carroll School of Management and has been the principal of her firm for eight years.
She has lectured widely and serves on several civic boards, including the Merrimack Valley YMCA corporate board of directors. Hope has also written about intergenerational career issues.
The program is funded through a grant from the Executive Office of Elder Affairs. It is managed by the Massachusetts Council of Aging.