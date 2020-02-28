LAWRENCE — Congressman Joseph Kennedy III, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in the Sept. 1 primary, will not be attending the North Andover Democratic Town Committee Scholarship Breakfast at Salvatore's Restaurant on Sunday.
Several weeks ago, both Kennedy and Markey had said they would attend this annual event, according to Mark DiSalvo, a longtime Democratic Party activist and one of the organizers of the breakfast.
Kennedy told DiSalvo of his change in plans Friday.
"No excuse given," DiSalvo wrote in an email.
Markey is still expected to attend, along with Congressman Seth Moulton.