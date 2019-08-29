Judge: City must keep garage open

LAWRENCE — A judge in Middlesex County Superior Court Thursday ordered the city not to shut down the Museum Square Parking garage as scheduled on Friday.
According to Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, the judge ruled "we can't close on Friday," adding that she would issue a final judgment on Tuesday, Sept. 3 about the issue.
The ruling came as a result of a lawsuit filed by the owners of the Museum Square apartments, whose tenants all use the garage as their primary parking lot.
The lawsuit sought an injunction against the city over the closure. Rivera wants to close the garage due to safety concerns.
The City Council, however, has refused to fund the repairs, voting several times against his request for up to $4 million to fix the aging structure.
The building was shut in May after large chunks of concrete fell onto cars parked inside while lettering on the outside of the building fell on the ground.
An engineer's report in June recommended some temporary shoring up of the building until a more complete refurbishment could be completed. The engineers said the temporary repairs would make the building safe until mid-September, at which point the garage should be shut down again until more extensive repairs could be made.
Last week, after the council's most recent rejection of his funding request, Rivera said that the garage should be closed Friday.
Rivera said the judge's ruling Thursday was "embarrassing for the city and the City Council."
"It's embarrassing because the judge is telling us what to do," Rivera said. "The four councilors who voted against this should be embarrassed, too. We had to go to court to do what we already know we have to do."
Rivera said the city needs to repair the city-owned building.
Four of the nine city councilors say the owners of the apartment complex, Jackson Street Housing, should be forced to pay for some of the repairs.
Rivera said that the engineers recently found more evidence that the garage is failing and should be shut on Friday. That information didn't get out in time for the judge to make her ruling, however, so it wasn't considered in her decision.
Rivera said the city will be forwarding the most recent engineering study to the judge on Friday in hopes that she will close the garage.
"It's worse than we thought," he said. "They say we should close. I hope she (the judge) takes that into consideration and will let us close it on Friday."
If that happens, he said, the judge might also force the city to use its reserves to pay for the repairs, which would not require a City Council vote. Rivera said that's "bad fiscal policy" because capital projects should be paid for through borrowing.
"Reserves are for the worst of times," he said. "Borrowing is not a fiscal burden."
Rivera estimated that the city may have as much as $15 million in surplus, which is money left over after the budget is balanced and certified by the state Department of Revenue. The surplus has not been certified yet, he said.