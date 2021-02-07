Judge denies accused police officer's job request    

LAWRENCE — A Lawrence police officer facing child rape charges made an unsuccessful attempt to change his house arrest conditions so he could work with a fired city police officer convicted of drug charges.
Superior Court Judge Janice Howe denied a request from Carlos Vieira, 51, who wanted to work on demolition jobs with former Lawrence officer John Desantis.
Desantis, 48, was convicted in federal court in November 2017 of using his position as a police officer to extort cocaine from a drug dealer. Desantis was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by two years of probation.
The request to work for a demolition company owned by Desantis' wife was among a series of requests Vieira made regarding his house arrest conditions. The requests included being allowed to leave his home for medical appointments, to bring his elderly mother to medical appointments, to go grocery shopping for more than 90 minutes, and to get his hair cut, according to court testimony.
During a hearing Friday in Lawrence Superior Court, the judge approved the requests related to medical appointments, but denied the extended grocery trips and hair cut appointments.
Vieira, a Lawrence officer for 19 years prior to his arrest in 2019, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy he met on the social media site Grindr.
Vieira remains free on $10,000 bail with house arrest conditions, which include no contact with anyone under age 18, no contact with the alleged victim or his family, and surrendering all his guns to police and his passport to the court, according to court records.
While the criminal charges are pending, Vieira is on administrative leave without pay from the Lawrence Police Department.
During Friday's hearing, defense attorney John Morris said Vieira wanted to work with Desantis on the demolition jobs Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Prosecutor Kim Faitella said she could "understand the defendant wanting to work,'' but that the job could take Vieira into private homes alongside a convicted felon "with these charges pending."
That work arrangement is something "I am certainly not comfortable with," Faitella said.
Regarding Vieira's medical appointments, Faitella said she "would like to have documentation of what his appointments are." She pointed to previous requests made to the court to modify his arrest conditions, including being allowed to mow his lawn.
Faitella said the defense has "chipped away at the house arrest since the inception of this case."
Morris said his client's medical insurance through the Police Department was terminated and Vieira is seeking care from the Veterans Administration hospital in Bedford.
The judge said she would let Vieira go to the hospital in Bedford as long as he gives the probation department 48 hours prior notice. The judge also said Vieira could take this mother back and forth to her medical appointments with "no detours."
The court case against Vieira was set in motion when he was indicted by an Essex County grand jury on charges of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14.
He was also indicted on a charge of improper storage of a high-capacity firearm. At the time of his arrest in late February 2019, Vieira had an unsecured AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle, in his vehicle, prosecutors said.
According to court documents, potential evidence in the case includes a photo array viewed by the alleged victim to identify Vieira; a search of the alleged victim's "devices" and "notebook;" police reports and search warrants used in the case; and photos of Vieira's car and home,
State police said the boy who is the victim in the case told them he had a sexual encounter with Vieira in the summer of 2018 in Mount Vernon Park, according to court papers.
But the teen said he did not know Vieira was a police officer until Sept. 13, 2018 — during the Merrimack Valley gas disaster — when he saw Vieira in uniform directing traffic at Mount Vernon and Beacon streets, according to court papers.
Morris, the defense lawyer, has submitted motions to suppress evidence regarding statements Vieira made to police and the photo array that was shown to the boy. The judge did not make an immediate decision on the motions, and instead took them under advisement.
Vieira's next court date is April 12.
