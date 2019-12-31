ANDOVER — An Essex Superior Court judge is concerned with actions of Andover school officials, including South School Principal Tracy Crowley, according to a ruling issued Tuesday.
The ruling followed a request from the Andover Education Association, the teachers union, for a temporary restraining order against school officials who were "threatening union members" while they organized "for a better work environment at South Elementary," according to a statement from the union.
Though the court did not grant the association's request, the judge wrote, “There is certainly evidence of troubling actions by School District officials, including the principal at South Elementary.”
Andover Education Association President Matthew Bach responded to the judge's ruling with a statement that said, "The AEA understands the limits of what the court could do in this situation, and the association appreciates the judge’s assessment about the likely harms done to the AEA and its ability to address members’ concerns at South Elementary School."
Details of those concerns have been scant since emerging on social media earlier this month.
The association, however, maintains that Superintendent Sheldon Berman and Principal Crowley are threatening union members who are organizing for a better work environment at South Elementary.
"AEA members have been subjected to baseless investigatory interviews, unjust disciplinary actions and surveillance that violates labor law, all in an effort to chill union activity," their statement said.
The association is pursuing unfair labor practice charges at the state Department of Labor Relations, which has fast-tracked a hearing for January.
“We will not allow educators to be intimidated, and AEA members intend to pursue our work aimed at making South Elementary a healthy, well-functioning environment for students, educators and staff,” Bach said.
An email sent earlier this month by Crowley and Assistant Principal Kathleen Caron to the community said they had become "aware that there have been discussions within the community and on social media about some challenges that have come to light in recent weeks at South Elementary."
"The administration has been advised of allegations of a hostile work environment between some educators during the contractual workday at South Elementary School. If true, it is clearly something that we need to remedy.
"At the end of last week, (School Superintendent) Dr. (Sheldon) Berman spoke with our faculty and staff informing them the administration will begin an investigation, as we are obligated to do any time we receive such allegations. We have not determined the veracity of the allegations, which is the purpose of the investigation."
Comments and questions began appearing on the Facebook page "Andover Cares About Our Schools and Town," and seemed to indicate that something was wrong at South School, but there was little detail.
In the statement to parents, Crowley and Caron said the discussions on social media "may not reflect an accurate depiction of events and we seek to provide as much information as we are legally able to provide to our families."
Schools and educational offices were closed Tuesday, so school officials were unavailable to comment.