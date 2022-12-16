LAWRENCE — A man who pleaded to guilty to the manslaughter of a Lawrence peace advocate was sentenced to state prison Thursday.
Edgardo Carabello, 51, was sentenced to three years and four months to five years in state prison by Superior Court Judge William Barrett, according to court records.
After two days of trial, Carabello last week pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of Eddy Novo, 37.
Carabello was given credit for 426 days he has already spent in jail while he was awaiting trial and then sentencing, according to court records.
The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 20 years in state prison, according to Massachusetts law.
Novo was stabbed to death in October 2021 as he tried to break up a fight between Carabello and another man near 205 Broadway in Lawrence, authorities said.
A father of three children, Novo’s goal was to end violence, according to longtime friend Kemal Bozkurt of Lawrence.
Novo lived in Lawrence for more than 20 years and was employed in construction and demolition.
Following a funeral, his friend said Novo became the second person buried in the Muslim section of the Spring Grove Road cemetery in Andover.
