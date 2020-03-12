SALEM, Mass. - The $143 million class action settlement in the Merrimack Valley gas disaster has been approved by Superior Court Judge James Lang.
However, Lang did not reduce the $28 million in legal fees to be paid to class action attorneys as requested by Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, who was personally affected by the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster that occurred due to overpressurized lines operated by Columbia Gas.
Lang, in the decision, said he "carefully scrutinized the fees request in this case" and considered whether a reduction was warranted.
"But the court finds no basis for doing so," Lang wrote in the decision, which was released Thursday morning.
Immediately after reading Lang's decision, Rivera said he will file an appeal.
He had asked that legal fees drop from $28 million to $7 million.
By his estimate, Rivera said attorneys involved in the settlement are making $44,000 daily for their work since the gas disaster which affected residents and businesses in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.
A final hearing on the gas disaster civil action lawsuit was held Feb. 27 in Salem Superior Court. The settlement includes thousands of dollars of lump sum and itemized payments for gas disaster victims.
After the final hearing, the class action attorneys filed another motion and supplemental memorandum in the case, in which they contested their legal fees being reduced.
In the memorandum, they pointed to multi-million dollar judgements for attorneys in other class action suits. And they took issue with Rivera's previous statements about their legal fees in this case.
Rivera has stated that immediately following the gas disaster, a "vulture culture" of lawyers looking for clients swept into the communities affected by the disaster.
The average settlement payment to a family of four is estimated to be $8,750, Lang said previously.
A total of 11,077 claims have been filed to date from residents and businesses in the three affected communities. That figure includes 10,432 residential claims and 645 claims from area businesses that suffered losses or went out of business altogether.
The claims, which encompass 35,000 people, run the gamut from spoiled food, to lodging, to property damage and more, according to final hearing testimony.
During the gas disaster, caused by the overpressurization of gas lines operated by Columbia Gas, Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, was killed, three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt, and damages are estimated at $1 billion.
About 50,000 people were forced to evacuate and the severity of the damage depended on the age of appliances people had. Five homes were destroyed and 131 properties damaged, according to findings by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The deadline to file claims in the class action suit was stretched from Jan. 9 to Jan. 31 of this year. Extending that deadline resulted in roughly 5,000 additional claims being filed, said class action attorney Leo Boyle previously.
The final hearing on the $143 million settlement came a day after Columbia Gas pleaded guilty to federal charges and agreed to pay a $53 million fine.
Competing utility Eversource Energy announced its $1.1 billion plan to buy the Massachusetts portion of the company that same night.
Columbia Gas officials have said they spent a billion dollars already on gas disaster recovery in the communities.
