Judge: Man not a risk to re-offend for sex crimes

LAWRENCE — Pointing to the use of drugs and alcohol, a Superior Court judge did not order a man who pleaded guilty to sexual crimes to register with the state as a sex offender because he doesn't "perceive" he will re-offend.
Judge Christopher Barry-Smith said he was using his discretion under state law by not requiring George Perrot to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to indecent sexual assault, open and gross lewdness, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer, during a Feb. 14 court hearing in Lawrence Superior Court, according to court records.
Barry-Smith said it was "very clear that the offense, on a January day, in daylight, in public, was tied very closely to alcohol and drug use," according to the audio of the court hearing obtained by The Eagle-Tribune.
The judge also noted Perrot's age, which is 52.
"I do not perceive he's a risk of re-offense of sexual assault or sexual crimes," said Barry-Smith, who said the terms and conditions of Perrot's three year probationary period, which includes GPS monitoring, are designed "to get to the heart" of the problem.
A spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office said "their position was that Mr. Perrot should have to be registered as a sex offender and be on GPS monitoring."
"We made our recommendation and the court exercised its discretion," according to a statement issued Friday.
Perrot spent 30 years in prison after he was convicted of raping a 78-year-old Springfield woman in two separate trials. However, his case was overturned, he was released from prison in 2016 and Perrot was ordered to stand a new trial. The Hampden County district attorney decided not to re-try him for the rape.
There is no record of Perrot previously registering as a sex offender.
In January 2019, Perrot was arrested and charged with raping a woman in Lawrence.
He was found unconscious on top of a partially naked, also unconscious woman near 272 Broadway, police said.
Perrot was also accused of charging at a police officer when he woke him up, and then becoming combative during the booking process.
The victim was revived with Narcan and told officers that Perrot offered her drugs and she did not remember anything after that, police said.
According to police, the victim said she did not agree to sexual contact with Perrot, nor was she in a dating relationship with him.
During booking, Perrot threatened a Lawrence police sergeant, saying he was going to shoot and kill his family.
On Feb. 14, during the court hearing, Perrot pleaded guilty to the four counts and was sentenced to 18 months in Middleton Jail, with credit for time served since Jan. 4, 2019, according to the records.
Barry-Smith also imposed three years' probation with a series of special conditions agreed upon by both prosecutor Kim Gillespie and defense attorney Kevin Reddington.
Those conditions are: that Perrot have no contact with the victim; that he submits to GPS monitoring; that he not use any drugs or alcohol and submit to random drug screens; and that he undergo substance abuse, trauma and psychological evaluations and treatment, according to court records.
Born in Springfield, Perrot, answering questions posed by Barry-Smith during the plea hearing, said he only completed grade 7 in school. He said he works full time doing maintenance work and basic construction for his fiance. He has children, he said.
During a recorded, sidebar conversation with the judge, Reddington said Perrot became a "raging drunk" after his release from prison after 30 years.
Reddington also said Perrot suffers from PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder, due to his years in prison, and suggested he be evaluated by a Newton doctor for treatment.
In 1985, when Perrot was 17, he was convicted of raping the 78-year-old Springfield woman who has since passed away. He also was convicted of indecent assault and battery and burglary in connection to the assault of the woman in her home.
He was convicted of the rape twice, in 1987 and after winning a new trial in 1992. He was sentenced to life in prison both times.
But Perrot was freed in 2016 based on flawed testimony about microscopic hair evidence.
While a new trial was ordered by the Supreme Judicial Court, the Hampden County District Attorney’s office declined to re-try him.
According to an April 2016 story published by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, Perrot’s 1985 rape case was one of three prosecutions by Francis Bloom, a former assistant district attorney in Hampden County.
Those three cases resulted in convictions that were later reversed by courts because of allegations of misconduct against Bloom, according to the New England Center for Investigative Reporting.
During an unsuccessful appeal by Perrot in 1995, judges upheld his conviction but slammed Bloom’s behavior, saying he had “forged” a “bogus” post-conviction confession in Perrot’s name that implicated him in the rapes and robbery and had him pointing the finger at two close friends in another break-in.
The aim was to coerce confessions from the friends, the judges said.
The forged statement didn’t come to light until after Perrot’s original trial and wasn’t used against him, according to the center’s report.
