SALEM, Mass. — A Superior Court judge ordered accused child murderer Marvin “Skip” McClendon not to mortgage or transfer ownership of his Alabama home, which sits on 11 acres.
The order was handed down by Judge Thomas Dreschler Tuesday as discussion continues about whether McClendon, 75, should pay, at least in part, for his defense attorney as the case moves to trial.
McClendon, charged with the 1988 murder of a Melissa Ann “Missy” Tremblay, 11, in Lawrence, has been provided a court-appointed attorney since his arrest last spring.
Attending the court hearing through video conference, McClendon repeatedly said “Yes” when Drescher ordered him not to mortgage or transfer his $153,000 property in Bremen, Alabama.
McClendon, a retired Massachusetts correctional officer, also gets a $3,000 per month pension and Social Security benefits, according to previous court testimony.
“I do think the asset is an issue we have to address,” Dreschler told McClendon’s defense attorney Henry Fasoldt and prosecutor Jessica Strasnick.
The judge noted “it’s a matter of importance for taxpayers and people who fund his defense.”
Dreschler during the hearing also criticized Fasoldt for not addressing case law regarding indigent cases in his written documents filed with the court. He asked Fasoldt to address the issues in paperwork due to be filed with the court by March 21.
The next court date for McClendon is scheduled for March 31.
Meanwhile, McClendon remains held without bail at Middleton Jail.
He is charged with the Sept. 11, 1988 murder of Tremblay in Lawrence. The girl’s body was found on railroad tracks in South Lawrence.
He was not arrested until April 2022. McClendon was later indicted by the Essex County grand jury for Tremblay’s first degree murder. The girl lived in Salem, New Hampshire at the time of her death and was a sixth grader at the Haigh School.
Fasoldt said he was appointed by the Committee for Public Counsel Services to represent McClendon after his April arrest and for his initial arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
Following his indictment, McClendon was arraigned in Salem Superior Court, where the case was transferred to.
Normally, defendants are interviewed prior to their initial arraignment regarding their financial status. In McClendon’s case, however, that interview with probation did not occur until late last year, officials said.
Following his arrest, McClendon signed the home over to his sister, Rebecca Greenwood, giving her power of attorney, Fasoldt said previously.
There are many vehicles parked on McClendon’s property. Fasoldt said those are essentially “junk cars” and McClendon’s yard is “essentially a junkyard.”
Fasoldt also said McClendon’s defense involves complex issues which includes evidence that is more than three decades old and novel DNA issues.
Also, to date, there has not been a ruling on a motion by Fasoldt to dismiss the case.
In the motion, Fasoldt said DNA evidence collected in the case is “not sufficient” to support the first degree murder charge against McClendon.
He said prosecutors failed to show the DNA belonged to McClendon, instead of other male relatives, and that his client is a “factually innocent person.”
But prosecutors, conversely, said McClendon’s DNA matched samples taken from underneath Tremblay’s fingernails.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick said McClendon “voluntarily provided” a DNA sample to investigators when he was initially interviewed by Massachusetts State Police Lt. Peter Sherber in Alabama in 2021.
Strasnick previously said in 1988, McClendon, who was 41 at the time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with women in the back of his van, Strasnick said at a previous court hearing.
McClendon is accused of stabbing Tremblay to death and leaving her body on the tracks near a rail freight terminal near South Broadway and Andover Street in Lawrence. When her body was found, her left leg had been severed by a train car.
At the time of Tremblay’s murder, McClendon lived in Lawrence and worked as a handyman. He was also employed by the state’s Department of Correction on intermittent dates from 1970 to 2002.
In 2002, McClendon moved to Bremen, Alabama, where he had a home at the end of dirt road on property surrounded by family members.
