LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man accused of killing a 24-year-old homeless woman was secretly arraigned in a Lawrence General Hospital room Thursday afternoon.
While a group of photographers and reporters waited in a nearby conference room, Giovanni Lebron, 24, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge.
A court document listed the name of the murder victim as Nicole Connor.
Lawrence District Court Judge Mark Sullivan barred the media from the arraignment.
A court clerk said Sullivan was not allowing the press to attend the arraignment due to the "decorum" of the proceedings, the size of the the hospital room and medical privacy laws.
An arraignment is a court proceeding which is normally open to the public and the press.
It's unknown why Lebron was in the hospital following his arrest Wednesday night.
The judge did not make himself available for objections from the media regarding his decision to make the arraignment secret and left the hospital immediately after the arraignment.
Andover attorney Peter Caruso said barring the media from the hospital-room arraignment violated the law.
"You cannot close a courtroom wherever it may be; the hospital room is not a sanctuary courtroom for defendants," said Caruso, who represents the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association.
"Any secret court hearing flies in the face of the First Amendment. If all defendants claimed privacy then all courts would be closed and God only knows what happens then. Certainly the public would never know," Caruso said.
Court papers available in Lawrence District Court after the arraignment indicate Lebron was held without bail.
Sullivan also endorsed a request from a prosecutor to "seal and impound" an application for a criminal complaint and supporting documents.
Prosecutors assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's routinely request impoundment orders in major cases.
Lebron, who lives at 20 Daisy St., murdered Connor on Tuesday, July 23, the same day her body was found in the Spicket River near Manchester Street Park, according to the very limited court records available.
State police divers recovered her body.
A spokesperson for Blodgett released a statement Thursday morning announcing Lebron's arrest.
The motive for the murder remains unclear.
On Wednesday, state police detectives were working in the area where Connor's body was found. A couch was hoisted from the water by a crane on a tow truck.
Lebron is due back in court on Aug. 15.
A grand jury indictment in the case will be sought, according to the request for the impoundment order.
If Lebron is indicted, his case will be transferred to Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.
