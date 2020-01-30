Jury convicts Lawrence man of child rape, assaults   

SALEM, Mass. — A Superior Court jury deliberated for 2 1/2 days before finding a Lawrence man charged with child rape guilty of the lesser charge of child statutory rape and two assault charges.
Angel Mateo, 25, was taken into custody by court officers after the guilty verdicts were read around 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Phillips Street man now faces sentencing on Monday by presiding Judge James Lang.
Mateo was on trial for 16 criminal charges including rape of a child with force, indecent assault and battery, assault with intent to commit rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery. He was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl and attempting to rape three women.
When questioned about the girl's rape, Mateo told detectives he had consensual sex with the 13-year-old who he thought was older.
Of the 16 charges, Mateo was found guilty of three — a lesser charge of child rape (statutory rape), indecent assault and battery on a child and assault and battery, according to information provided by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Sweeney said his client as well as Mateo's family were "thrilled" with the verdicts.
"We put a lot of work into this," said Sweeney, who also complimented the work of prosecutors.
On the rape conviction, Mateo faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, Sweeney said.
However, Sweeney said he will likely ask for Mateo to serve between three to five years in prison with credit for time already served in jail and probation.
Mateo has been held without bail since Oct. 20, 2016, after he was arrested and charged with attacking the 13-year-old girl as she walked to middle school in Lawrence.
After his arrest, police located several more alleged victims.
The trial opened on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Salem Superior Court. Jurors began deliberations a week later, on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick detailed the allegations against Mateo in her opening statement to jurors, referencing how the women said they were attacked, placed in headlocks and then dragged down streets.
Strasnick told jurors of the attack involving the girl, 13, who police say Mateo brought into his 76 Phillips St. home and raped. The girl told police Mateo was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet. Movement information from the bracelet was used to link Mateo to previously unsolved crimes, she said.
But Sweeney, in his opening statement, said there were big differences in what the girl, 13, initially told police and how she later re-framed her story. After his arrest in October 2016, other women identified Mateo as their attacker “after they heard the lie.”
“After they heard of this abduction,” Sweeney said. “They heard what he was charged with and all of a sudden, ‘He was the guy.’”
Sweeney told jurors “Mr. Mateo sits here because of that lie.”
In an interview with investigators, Mateo denied raping the 13-year-old girl, saying she came to his home before school that morning and had consensual sex with him.
Mateo said he thought she was age 18 at that time.
“We had normal sexual relations ... because we were flirting with each other,” Mateo told Lawrence police Lt. Maurice Aguiler.
Aguiler testified as a prosecution witness and a transcript of his interrogation of Mateo was read to jurors.
Two women also testified Mateo attacked them after they parked their cars in the Phillips Street neighborhood. Both said he put them in a headlock and dragged them down the street, during the attack.
One woman said she grabbed onto a fence, struggled with Mateo and then was able to break free, according to her testimony.
