North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy. Light snow this morning. Then clearing and some sunshine this afternoon. Morning high of 30F with temps falling sharply to near 5. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low -9F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.