SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his girlfriend, Wanda Rosa, 29, who he choked and strangled to death in front of their 4-year-old son in 2016.
Emilio DeLarosa, 38, showed no expression as the verdict for first-degree murder by extreme atrocity or cruelty was read aloud in Salem Superior Court just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Jurors. who deliberated for roughly four hours, also found DeLarosa guilty of violating the no abuse restraining order Rosa had against him.
Rosa’s family members held hands in a circle and prayed in the moments before the verdict was handed down. Afterwards, outside of the courthouse, they embraced one another.
The mandatory sentence for a first degree murder conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Jurors rejected DeLarosa’s defense — that he killed Rosa but it was the lesser offense of manslaughter.
Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in state prison.
Rosa, 29, was killed on Sept. 12, 2016 as her son Ethan, then 4, was sleeping in her bed in her 5 Tudor St., Methuen apartment.
DeLarosa had also been in bed with them. But when Rosa got up during the night to use the bathroom, DeLarosa confronted her about a letter he found in her belongings which questioned who Ethan’s father was.
Testifying in his own defense, DeLarosa said he “snapped” and choked and strangled Rosa. The next thing he said he remembers was Ethan “holding my hand, asking me to stop,” he said.
Tudor Street neighbors testified they heard the boy saying “Daddy, no. Daddy, no. Please Daddy no.”
He left Rosa unresponsive on the floor. DeLarosa testified he stayed with her but never dialed 911 or tried to get help.
Eventually, he left 5 Tudor St., taking Ethan with him to the Lawrence home where his mother, sister and other relatives lived.
DeLarosa left Ethan there and then fled the area. He remained at-large for a year before he was captured by authorities living under another identity in Patterson, California.
Prosecution witnesses included Ethan Rosa, who is now age 11 and a fifth-grader in Lawrence. He testified that DeLarosa killed his mother.
“I was trying to pull him off her,” Ethan told jurors. But he said DeLarosa “killed her” and then brought him outside to his car.
A close friend of Rosa’s, Iris Feliciano, 32, told jurors that she and Rosa worked in a jewelry store together. They were also studying to become real estate agents.
But Rosa, 29, missed the class they had together on Sept. 11, 2016. Feliciano said when she left class, she was inundated with texts and phone calls about something happening to Rosa. She thought it was a “bad joke,” she testified in tears.
“I called Wanda’s mom and she told me it was true. and that’s how I found out,” she said.
Jurors also heard testimony from police officers and troopers who investigated Rosa’s death as well as from the medical examiner who performed her autopsy. DeLarosa’s DNA was found on Rosa’s neck, according to testimony.
DeLarosa was the lone defense witness, taking the stand Wednesday.
He said he found a letter from a jail inmate addressed to Rosa. In the letter, which was four years old, the inmate questioned who Ethan’s father was.
DeLarosa, who had infertility issues in the past, said he’d taken a DNA test showing Ethan Rosa was 99.9 percent his child.
When Rosa came home that night, DeLarosa said he didn’t immediately question her about the letter. Later, in the middle of the night when Rosa got out of bed to use the bathroom, DeLarosa said he confronted her about the letter.
Then, he killed her, he testified.
“I was not aware of what I was doing at the time,” he said.
DeLarosa, in his testimony, said he always feared Rosa would keep him away from their son.
“The reality is he took her from Ethan in front of Ethan,” said MacDougall in her closing argument Thursday morning.
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, who just took office in early January, attended parts of the trial, including closing arguments and the reading of the verdicts Thursday.
He lauded the prosecution, victim witness and detective teams who worked on the case in statement Thursday evening.
“One of the most important things we do is give voice and seek justice for victims,” Tucker said. “The work done by our team gave voice to Wanda, and justice to her family, friends – and son.”
In addition to MacDougall, the case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick, with victim witness services provided by Assistant District Attorney Mikki Defeo.
The murder was investigated by troopers assigned to the district attorney’s state police detective unit, principally Lt. Mike Murphy and Trooper Jay McCarthy, and Methuen Police Sgt. Thomas McMenamon, Detective Kenneth Pilz and Lt. James Moore.
Judge Salim Tabit presided over the trial. He will formally sentence DeLarosa at court date to be determined in the near future. At least two of Rosa’s relatives are expected to make victim impact statements.
