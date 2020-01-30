SALEM, Mass. — A Superior Court jury on Thursday afternoon found a Lawrence man charged with child rape guilty of a lesser charge of child statutory rape and assault charges.
Angel Mateo, 25, was taken into custody by court officers after the guilty verdicts were read. He faces sentencing next week by presiding Judge James Lang.
Mateo was on trial for 16 criminal charges including rape of a child with force, indecent assault and battery, assault with intent to commit rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery. He was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl and attempting to rape three women.
Of the 16 charges, Mateo was found guilty of three — a lesser charge of child rape (statutory rape), indecent assault and battery on a child and assault and battery, according to information provided by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Mateo has been held without bail since Oct. 20, 2016, after he was arrested and charged with attacking the 13-year-old girl as she walked to middle school in Lawrence.
After his arrest, police located several more alleged victims.
Jurors deliberated for the past 2 1/2 days before reaching a verdict around 2 p.m. Thursday.
The trial opened on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Salem Superior Court.
