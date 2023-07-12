LAWRENCE — Cesarina Olivero, a Methuen mom with two young daughters, understands the risk she is taking by going to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this summer.
She will travel 5,000 miles to testify in a criminal case as she seeks justice for her brother, Leuvis Olivero, 38, slain in a street execution two years ago.
Her mother, Jacoba Puello, of Lawrence, is traveling to Rio de Janeiro, too.
She and her daughter, in a separate, civil court matter, will seek custody of Leuvis’s daughter, Sophia, 11, in a delicate undertaking fraught with risk, as well.
They say they know what they are up against in pursuing the adoption, and the criminal case, given the brazen and orchestrated manner in which Leuvis was murdered on Oct. 10, 2021.
He was shot in daylight on a street in a well-to-do part of Rio de Janeiro, with six bullets, four to the head, according to the coroner’s report in the State of Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice record.
What the police investigation eventually uncovered spoke to a darkness and treachery that added confusion and a new angle of pain to the original shock and loss felt by Leuvis’s family.
Leuvis’s former partner, Thais Neves Ferreira Brigagao, 37, and her mother, Márcia Cristina Neves, 61, and Brigagao’s step-father, Ricardo Vicente Nascimento, 51, were charged with arranging Leuvis’s murder.
Leuvis had been involved in a protracted custody fight with Brigagao over their daughter, Sophia, before the court sided with Leuvis and granted him visitation rights, said Rodney Muniz, a Brazilian lawyer who represented Leuvis and now represents Cesarina and Jacoba.
The murder of Leuvis, a 38-year-old father, social activist and journalist, was originally reported by Brazilian news outlets as a possible political assassination.
Leuvis, a former Peace Corps member, made many friends during his time in Brazil. He wrote about street art and the dispossessed, and about politics and religion in a country rife with division.
In October 2021, after Cesarina had arrived in Brazil to claim her brother’s body, she was told by authorities that she needed to be careful. People whom she might have expected to share her grief were suspected in the murder.
The murder was captured in street surveillance video that shows Leuvis, following a day with Sophia, returning her to her grandmother, Neves, in an arriving vehicle.
Earlier surveillance video show the grandmother and Nascimento in that same vehicle, and Nascimento stepping out and entering the passenger side of the killer’s black sedan, presumably to identify Leuvis as the person to be killed.
Subsequent surveillance video shows the sedan approaching Leuvis and an unknown man stepping from the driver’s seat and shooting him multiple times. Later, Nascimento is shown on video returning to the car driven by Neves.
A warrant has been issued for the killer’s arrest, but his name has not been made public and he has not been apprehended.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Nascimento but he remains at large, Muniz says.
Neves, who was also at large up until several months ago, was located and arrested and remains jailed.
Neves’ daughter, Brigagao, is wearing an electronic monitoring device and has custody, at least temporarily, of Sophia, Muniz said.
Muniz said in an interview with The Eagle-Tribune that he and his family’s lives are at risk, too.
He said it is a battle between powerful, connected people and Leuvis’s friends and family.
“Cesarina and Jacoba know this,” Muniz said. “However, we here are not going to take a single step back.”
The criminal case starts Aug. 9.
In a recent interview in Sullivan Park, by the stadium tennis and basketball courts, Cesarina and Jacoba said they have been granted, by the Brazilian courts, an opportunity to establish a relationship with Sophia with the possibility of them adopting her.
A therapist will monitor the visits to make sure Sophia’s emotional well-being is safeguarded.
Cesarina says she understands the difficulty that Sophia must be enduring. She and Leuvis had a close bond, and she must be disoriented by the loss of her father. Cesarina and Jacoba, have not, up until now, been able to see Sophia.
Yet, Cesarina and Jacoba say they are committed to showing Sophia their love for her and welcoming her into a close family that wants the best for her.
“Our whole extended family is excited to welcome her,” Cesarina said.
Sophia is an American citizen, by virtue of Leuvis’s citizenship.
Bringing Sophia into their family will be a way of claiming a part of Leuvis.
In Lawrence, as a youth, he attended the Hennessey and Arlington schools and was a regular at the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club. He then graduated from Governor’s Academy in Byfield and in 2005 from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut with a degree in global and international studies and minors in French and Italian. He traveled to Brazil and moved there about 2010, returning to Lawrence for spells and working as a journalist in the Dominican Republic.
He was in constant contact with his mother and sister through phone calls and online. In fact, Cesarina said that closeness had angered his former partner, Brigagao, and the contact become a recurring source of contention.
Leuvis was beloved by people whom he encouraged to put their best foot forward in life. These included young boxers at Canal Street Gym, where he volunteered, and at Governor’s Academy, where built bonds with other inner city, minority students at the prep school.
Cesarina said she will accept the risk attached to traveling to Brazil. To do otherwise would be a failure.
“Essentially, I would call it a failure to honor my brother’s memory,” she said.
Cesarina and Jacoba have limited means and are being supported in their Brazilian efforts by donations at a gofundme site. So far they have raised $5,700 of a $15,000 goal to help pay for travel to and from Brazil, lodging and court fees.
To learn more about the fund or to donate visit bit.ly/44xnEZC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.