LAWRENCE — A 15-year-old boy is a facing a series of charges, including assault with intent to murder, after a shooting Sunday in the 400 block of Haverhill Street.
A 24-year-old woman was wounded, although police said she was not the intended target of the gunfire.
At 5:09 that morning, police were called to the Haverhill Street location to help a woman "with a non-life threatening gunshot wound," according to a police report.
She was treated at the scene by paramedics, taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then transferred to a Boston hospital, police said.
"Based on the information obtained from the beginning of the investigation, it was not believed that this incident was a random act of violence," according to a police report.
Detective Michael Colantuoni investigated and was able to obtain "a complete confession" from the boy, 15, involved, police said.
The teen was arraigned earlier this week in Lawrence Juvenile Court, which is not open to the public, on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm without an FID card, assault with intent to murder and illegal discharge of a weapon within 500 feet of a building, police said.
