LAWRENCE — Synthetic marijuana known as K2, menthol cigarettes barred in the state and an illegal gambling machine were seized from the Broadway Mini Mart after a raid Wednesday night, police said.
The items were seized from the 9 Broadway store after an "undercover individual" was sent into the store to buy a package of "Scooby Snacks," or synthetic cannabinoids, around 7 p.m.
Authorities marked two, $20 bills used to purchase the package for $25, police said.
Once the purchase was confirmed, members of a task force comprised of local and state police and investigators then went into the store for an "administrative inspection," according to a report filed by Lawrence police Lt. Jay Cerullo.
A total of 48 bags of K2, an illegal synthetic cannabinoid, were seized from the store, police said.
Cerullo, in his report, wrote "Synthetic cannabinoids can be very harmful to your health, effects can be unpredictable and can even be life-threatening."
Over the past several weeks Lawrence police have received reports about people suffering "serious health effects" from the substances, which are nicknamed K2 and Spice, he wrote.
K2 and Spice are just two of the many trade names of "synthetic designer drugs" designed to mimic THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the main, active ingredient in marijuana, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The drug is a "mixture of plant material sprayed with synthetic psychoactive chemicals." It can be smoked and eaten causing physical effects that include paranoia, anxiety, hallucinations, heart damage, convulsions and death, according to a drug fact sheet posted on the DEA website.
In addition to the K2, investigators also found different size packages of Newport menthol cigarettes marked with stamps from New Hampshire. Earlier this year, the sale of menthol cigarettes in Massachusetts was banned, Cerullo noted.
An illegal gaming machine that made payouts was also confiscated, he said.
Store owner Hitesh Khambhati, 51, of Methuen, was called to the store and was cooperative with investigators and "admitted to" the illegal sale of K2 and menthol cigarettes and the presence of the illegal gambling machine, according to the report.
However, Khambhati told the investigators his business was in bad shape: "that between COVID-19 and the ban of menthol products his business is dying."
"He needs to sell these illegal products to survive," Cerullo wrote.
Khambhati also said K2 is less harmful than heroin or other drugs, he added.
Khambhati and his employee, Rakesh Kumar, 51, of Lawrence, were issued summonses for criminal complaints for illegal possession and distribution of illegal drugs.
Cerullo's report will also be sent to the city's licensing board for further action.
The store is also being investigated by Inspector Michael Lafrance for building code violations.
