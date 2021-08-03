ANDOVER — The staff of Kaleidoscope, a local summer camp with ties to Andover, celebrated Director Janis Baron marking 40 years since she started the program.
At the celebration Kaleidoscope instructor Ruthie Cranton sang “What I Did for Love,” to capture the commitment Baron demonstrates to the program.
Former Kaleidoscope teacher Sheila Halloran also read a proclamation from the town. Fellow staff thanked her for her impressive record with the program.
Andover man joins Latino Equity Fund’s advisory committee
ANDOVER — Medical technology entrepreneur and government advisor Ruben Salinas, of Andover, joined the Latino Equity Fund’s advisory committee alongside Dr. Joseph Betancourt, senior vice president of Equity and Community Health of Massachusetts General Hospital. In this role, they will work to meet the healthcare and economic equity needs of the Latinx community.
As underserved communities continue to struggle with COVID-19 recovery, the addition of these healthcare and civic experts to the committee enables the fund to further its goal of addressing issues of racial and ethnic health equity.
NECC staff trained in mental health first aid
HAVERHILL — Recognizing that many college students suffer from anxiety and depression, Northern Essex Community College is working proactively to help identify students who are struggling and connect them with help.
In the two years it has been offered at the college, 130 members of the faculty and staff have completed the national Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) certification training through the college’s Center for Professional Development, college officials said.
The eight-hour training course teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse disorders, officials said.
The course is taught by Behavioral Science and Human Services Professor Kathleen Bartolini.